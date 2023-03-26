Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Kametivi have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly striking his mother with an axe after accusing her of witchcraft.In a statement on Thursday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspect Sumayili Juma went wild on Tuesday before striking his mother with an axe on both shoulders."Police in Kamativi have arrested Sumayili Juma (34) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on March 21, 2023, at Kilima 19, Simbala Village, Binga."The suspect struck his mother with an axe on both shoulders and head after accusing her of witchcraft."