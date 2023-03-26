Latest News Editor's Choice


Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

by Staff reporter
26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | Views
CLUBLESS Zimbabwe Warriors diminutive midfielder, Kudakwashe Mahachi has been invited for a trial stint by Gibraltar professional football team, FCB Magpies.

The ginger-haired Mahachi is club hunting after spending more than half-a-year inactive from football following allegations of child abuse and attempted murder, which led to South African Premier League club SuperSport United suspending him before they decided not renew his contract when it expired in June 2022. Gibraltar is a British territory on the tip of Spain.

Mahachi (29) who got acquitted of the two serious cases recently, was trying his luck with the DStv Premiership side Maritzburg United. However, the club decided against signing the Mzilikazi bred ex-Bantu Rovers (defunct), Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United player.

A leaked invitation written by FCB Magpies vice-president Aaron Edwards dated 15 March 2023 and is in possession of this publication invites the player to come for trials for an undisclosed duration.

"Please accept this letter as an official invitation from FCB Magpies, a Gibraltar professional football team, for Kudakwashe Mahachi, a Zimbabwean national with passport no (hidden) to attend a football trial in Gibraltar. As part of the trial invite FCB Magpies will provide accommodation and all food expenses,'' reads the invite.

While Mahachi is looking forward to returning to the field of play after being released by SuperSport United at the end of last season due to his court cases, impeccable sources revealed that the player was frantically sorting out his papers to travel for the trial stint.

Spirited efforts to get a comment from Mahachi drew a blank.  However, social media is awash with pictures of the Zimbabwean international trying to keep fit in neighbouring South Africa. His manager Gibson Mahachi is on record saying Zimbabwean clubs were also interested in signing the footie star.

"We are frantically working on getting a deal for him so that he finds a club where he can start from. As I'm speaking to you now, we are weighing options for him in both Zimbabwe and South Africa,"

Mahachi, a Zimbabwean player agent, recently told our sister paper B-Metro last month.

Former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn were once linked with the player but it did not come into fruition. Nkembe, as Mahachi is fondly known as, moved to the Super Diski during the 2014/2015 season when he signed for Mamelodi Sundowns from Chicken Inn. Before making the switch to Masandawana, Mahachi spent a few months playing for his childhood club Highlanders on loan from the South African side after signing him from the Gamecocks.



Source - The Sunday News
