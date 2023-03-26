Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS Football Club have been summoned to appear before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary hearing to answer to charges of pitch invasion and missile throwing.According to a statement released by the PSL today, Dynamos have to answer for what occurred when they faced Hwange in their opening Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter last Saturday, which the Glamour Boys won 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium."The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following incidents of pitch invasion and missile throwing that occurred during a Castle Lager PSL match played between Dynamos FC and Hwange FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 18 March 2023. Dynamos FC are being charged for breaching Order 313.1 and 31.1.13.3 of the PSL Rules and Regulations. The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at the PSL offices,'' read the statement from the PSL.On Saturday, a Dynamos fan invaded the pitch at the start of the second half and grabbed a white towel belonging to Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya. The towel was subsequently burnt.DeMbare are being summoned days after their welfare manager, Richard Chihoro was also asked to account for his actions during the same match after he walked onto the match during the halftime break, emptied some contents from a water bottle and also threw some substance on the goal line, which the Glamour Boys attacked in the second half.Before he appears before the PSL disciplinary committee, Chihoro will not be allowed in the DeMbare team bus, technical area or changing rooms until after the case has been heard at the league's offices on 5 April.