Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
26 Mar 2023 at 10:14hrs | Views
MORE than 450 000 people have registered to vote during the final nationwide biometric voter registration exercise that ends today.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will now begin the process of removing duplicate registrants using its high-tech fingerprint identification system, before all genuine new voters are added to the voters' roll.

The number of registered voters could rise to more than six million for the first time in the country's history, once ZEC completes the de-duplication exercise. Ahead of the voter registration blitz, there were around 5,8 million people on the voters' roll.

ZEC acting chief elections officer Ms Charity Ngandini said the final number of new registrations will be announced after removal of all duplicates.

"The commission recorded a cumulative total of 451 811 initial registrants across provinces as at March 21, 2023. A total of 191  738 transfers were also recorded during the initial 10 days of the mobile exercise. Please, note that voter registration statistics recorded in the field do not necessarily reflect the actual entries that are finally added to the voters' roll. The commission will announce the final figure after running the fingerprint identification system to remove duplicates."

Statistics obtained from ZEC show that Matabeleland North Province has the highest number of new registrants at 93 275, while Bulawayo recorded the least number of new registrants (9 968). In Harare Province, 58 679 people registered as new voters, while Mashonaland West had 53 939 new registrants, with 48 096 others registering in Midlands province. Mashonaland Central had 46 036 new registrants, while 45 745 new voters were recorded in Masvingo Province. Manicaland recorded 43 741 new voters, with 38 016 registering in Mashonaland East, while Matabeleland South registered 14 316. The registration blitz, which began on March 12, ran for two weeks.

Ms Ngandini said following conclusion of the voter registration exercise, the commission will undertake data cleaning processes, which will be followed by public inspection of the voters' roll. Zimbabwe will hold its harmonised elections later this year, with ZEC having tabled a $130 billion budget to conduct the polls. Treasury is now expected to start disbursing the funds for the polls.


Source - sunday news

Comments


Must Read

Murder over US$0,50 token

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

7 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

8 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

8 hrs ago | 2608 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

21 hrs ago | 1187 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

21 hrs ago | 3749 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now a gateway for smugglers

21 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | 2134 Views

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 Mar 2023 at 12:19hrs | 1599 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1911 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

26 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 462 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

26 Mar 2023 at 11:06hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:40hrs | 1111 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:34hrs | 1925 Views

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 10:25hrs | 2877 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1148 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 241 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 167 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 748 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

26 Mar 2023 at 10:01hrs | 963 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

26 Mar 2023 at 10:00hrs | 390 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

26 Mar 2023 at 09:59hrs | 174 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 127 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 600 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 187 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

26 Mar 2023 at 09:55hrs | 231 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

26 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1536 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 2430 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

25 Mar 2023 at 18:23hrs | 4209 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

25 Mar 2023 at 17:06hrs | 837 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

25 Mar 2023 at 17:02hrs | 2485 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

25 Mar 2023 at 17:01hrs | 252 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

25 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1023 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 160 Views

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

25 Mar 2023 at 15:59hrs | 2491 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

25 Mar 2023 at 15:48hrs | 1774 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1932 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

25 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 209 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1754 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 709 Views

Zimbabwe teachers earn ZW$39 636 (US$33)

25 Mar 2023 at 11:34hrs | 586 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons technocrat tag

25 Mar 2023 at 11:33hrs | 862 Views

Bekithemba 'Super' Ndlovu takes over the reigns at Greenfuel FC

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days