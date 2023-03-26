Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

by Staff reporter
26 Mar 2023 at 11:03hrs | Views
Ubert Angel, a self-proclaimed prophet and one of Zimbabwe's most influential diplomats, has revealed Al Jazeera recorded his telephone conversation with the state leader's wife and one of his sons during in its blockbuster exposé on money-laundering and gold smuggling activities.

Angel, appointed ambassador-at-large and a presidential envoy by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2021, was secretly recorded boasting that he could launder as much as US$1.2 billion and equal worth in gold without any glitch.

Al Jazeera Thursday released its first episode of a four-part investigation into how government officials were facilitating illegal trade in gold in an attempt to 'bust economic sanctions.'

The first episode centred on Angel, a self-proclaimed prophet, who without any hesitation offered to launder large sums of money for Al Jazeera's team of investigative journalists posing as potential investors.

In a response sent out by Angel's office Saturday, Sobona Mtisi his Chief Investment Officer said figures of US$200,000 which were mentioned as facilitation fees to meet Mnangagwa were just him playing along to the "investors" as they had already begun to suspect that they were criminals.

Through Mtisi, the 44-year-old ambassador-at-large, who claims to be a prophet and heads a congregation - the Good News Church - with branches in 15 countries, said they faked a call to Rushwaya and repeated the same for calls to Auxillia and her son, pretending to be facilitating their mega-deal.

According to the response Angel has never met Auxillia. Mtisi stated there was no way Angle could have gone through with his promise to carry US$1.2 billion illegally into the country as that was 'physically impossible' and he 'just wanted to see if the money was really there.'


Source - online
More on: #Mtisi, #Angel, #Gold

Comments


Must Read

Murder over US$0,50 token

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

7 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

7 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

8 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

8 hrs ago | 2608 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

21 hrs ago | 1187 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

21 hrs ago | 3750 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now a gateway for smugglers

21 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | 2134 Views

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 Mar 2023 at 12:19hrs | 1599 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1911 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

26 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 462 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

26 Mar 2023 at 11:06hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:40hrs | 1112 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:34hrs | 1925 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1148 Views

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 501 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 241 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 167 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 748 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

26 Mar 2023 at 10:01hrs | 963 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

26 Mar 2023 at 10:00hrs | 390 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

26 Mar 2023 at 09:59hrs | 174 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 127 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 600 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 187 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

26 Mar 2023 at 09:55hrs | 231 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

26 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1536 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 2430 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

25 Mar 2023 at 18:23hrs | 4209 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

25 Mar 2023 at 17:06hrs | 837 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

25 Mar 2023 at 17:02hrs | 2485 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

25 Mar 2023 at 17:01hrs | 252 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

25 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1023 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 160 Views

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

25 Mar 2023 at 15:59hrs | 2491 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

25 Mar 2023 at 15:48hrs | 1774 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1932 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

25 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 209 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1754 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 709 Views

Zimbabwe teachers earn ZW$39 636 (US$33)

25 Mar 2023 at 11:34hrs | 586 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons technocrat tag

25 Mar 2023 at 11:33hrs | 862 Views

Bekithemba 'Super' Ndlovu takes over the reigns at Greenfuel FC

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days