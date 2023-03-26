6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

News / National

by Staff reporter

MANICALAND

BUHERA

A Lorry carrying Zanu PF supporters was involved in an accident along Murambinda-Birchnough Brigde road. Three people died on the spot whilst the other three died at Murambinda Hospital to make six deaths. The other 17 have serious injuries and are in hospital. pic.twitter.com/lQOLq4wn9w — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 26, 2023

A Lorry carrying Zanu-PF supporters was involved in an accident along the Murambinda-Birchnough Bridge road.Three people died on the spot whilst the other three died at Murambinda Hospital.The other 17 have severe injuries and are in hospital.