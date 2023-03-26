Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

by Staff reporter
26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | Views
A Lorry carrying Zanu-PF supporters was involved in an accident along the Murambinda-Birchnough Bridge road.

Three people died on the spot whilst the other three died at Murambinda Hospital.

The other 17 have severe injuries and are in hospital.




Source - Byo24News

