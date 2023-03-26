Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

by Staff reporter
26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | Views
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says it's  youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.

Said the CCC:

'Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.

"Send "REAP" to WhatsApp number  +263 712222697 and get chatting!"




Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Murder over US$0,50 token

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

7 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

7 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

8 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

8 hrs ago | 2609 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

21 hrs ago | 1187 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

21 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

21 hrs ago | 3750 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now a gateway for smugglers

21 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 Mar 2023 at 12:19hrs | 1600 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1911 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

26 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 462 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

26 Mar 2023 at 11:06hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:40hrs | 1112 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:34hrs | 1925 Views

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 10:25hrs | 2877 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1148 Views

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 501 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 241 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 167 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 748 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

26 Mar 2023 at 10:01hrs | 963 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

26 Mar 2023 at 10:00hrs | 390 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

26 Mar 2023 at 09:59hrs | 174 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 127 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 600 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 187 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

26 Mar 2023 at 09:55hrs | 231 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

26 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1536 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 2430 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

25 Mar 2023 at 18:23hrs | 4209 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

25 Mar 2023 at 17:06hrs | 837 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

25 Mar 2023 at 17:02hrs | 2485 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

25 Mar 2023 at 17:01hrs | 252 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

25 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1023 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 160 Views

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

25 Mar 2023 at 15:59hrs | 2491 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

25 Mar 2023 at 15:48hrs | 1774 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1932 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

25 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 209 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1754 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 709 Views

Zimbabwe teachers earn ZW$39 636 (US$33)

25 Mar 2023 at 11:34hrs | 586 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons technocrat tag

25 Mar 2023 at 11:33hrs | 862 Views

Bekithemba 'Super' Ndlovu takes over the reigns at Greenfuel FC

25 Mar 2023 at 11:29hrs | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days