News / National
Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot
26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | Views
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says it's youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.
Said the CCC:
'Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.
"Send "REAP" to WhatsApp number +263 712222697 and get chatting!"
Said the CCC:
'Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.
📢ANNOUNCEMENT— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) March 26, 2023
Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.
Send "REAP" to WhatsApp number +263 712222697 and get chatting!… pic.twitter.com/61fWC0iuy2
Source - Byo24News