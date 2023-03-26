Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

News / National

by Staff reporter

📢ANNOUNCEMENT



Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.



Send "REAP" to WhatsApp number +263 712222697 and get chatting!… pic.twitter.com/61fWC0iuy2 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) March 26, 2023

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says it's youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information.Said the CCC:'Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party's activities, voter registration and any other key information."Send "REAP" to WhatsApp number +263 712222697 and get chatting!"