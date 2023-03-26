Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Following massive rigging in Mazowe North which prompted the police to arrest youth party political commissar Tsungai Makumbe's campaign member after being allegedly caught with 651 ballot papers, aspiring candidate Tafadzwa Musarara has withdrawn from the race.In a letter addressed to Mazowe North presiding officer Musarara said he tendered his withdrawal due to gross irregularities that occurred in the constituency during the primary elections."I hereby tender my withdrawal from the above mentioned primary elections due to gross irregularities," reads part of the letter."I remain a committed carder of the ruling ZANU PF.Source close to Investigations confirmed the arrest of Marufu who is currently detained at Mvurwi police station under RRB number 5323373.Meanwhile, on Sunday at Forester J polling station voting started at 15:45 and ended at 1900 for the 3 hours 15 minutes 1089 were reported to have voted and the votes of Member of Parliament candidates after counting were said to be 1350 and do not tally with the total aggregate votes for Councillors.Several reports of missing cells in many Polling Stations were recorded.Ironically Makumbe started celebrating before the Command Centre received the remaining 50%