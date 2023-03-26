Mental health patient steals two cattle

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected mental health patient in Mazowe was on Saturday ordered by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware to be medically examined after he gave funny statements in court.Versus Courage Mapuka (27) of Manyuchi village, Jumbo mine is facing stock theft charges and was remanded in custody to 27 March.Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on March 17, Mapuka was caught by Panashe Muringazuva(18) trying to steal cattle in his kraal.Upon seeing Muringazuva, Mapuka fled from the kraal and was chased by Muringazuva while shouting for help.Mapuka was caught and admitted that he had stolen two cattle with the help of other four suspects who are still at large.He admitted that he stole the cattle which led to the recovery of the stolen stock.