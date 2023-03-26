Latest News Editor's Choice


Murder over US$0,50 token

by Staff Reporter
POLICE in Shurugwi have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly brutally murdered his friend following a misunderstanding over a snooker token.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the suspect only identified as Tinashe allegedly murdered his friend Prosper Gumbo over a snooker token.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police, Shurugwi is appealing to the public for information that can help in locating and arresting a man currently only known as Tinashe who is wanted in connection with a case of murder of his beer drinking mate at a Tuckshop at Chinyoka Mine, Shurugwi on Thursday 23 March at about 10 PM," he said.

Insp Mahoko said the suspect Tinashe and Gumbo, whose full particulars also are unknown, were drinking beer and playing snooker at Tapiwa Takavarasha's wooden tuck-shop.

He said a misunderstanding arose between the duo over ownership of a token.

"They started fighting and Tinashe struck Prosper Gumbo once below the left ear and on the left shoulder," he said.

Insp Mahoko said Gumbo ran away and Tapiwa also left for an unknown destination.

"At about 11 PM the tuckshop owner, Tapiwa Takavarasha (29), discovered Gumbo, lying on the ground, about 30 metres from the Tuckshop," he said.

Insp Mahoko said the matter was reported to the police in Shurugwi.

"Police in their preliminary investigations established that the body had deep cuts below the left ear and on the left shoulder. A blood stained axe was recovered at the scene while an itel cellphone was recovered from the deceased's trousers' pocket," he said.

Insp Mahoko said this is another case where the police feel that dialogue could have been the best way to settle the issue and saved a precious life.

Source - Chronicle

