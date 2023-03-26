Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Arrested ZANU PF chief rigger released

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 hrs ago | Views
A ZANU PF official who was arrested yesterday in Mazowe North constituency for allegedly rigging in favour of party youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe has been released without charge.


Justice Marufu spent last night in Mvurwi police cells after he was found in possession of 651 ballot papers meant to put Makumbe on the winning side.

Sources close to Investigations said they released him after a directive from a higher office.

"We released him after we got a command from our superiors but investigations are still in progress," the police said.

Meanwhile, one of the aspiring candidate in Mazowe North Dr Tafadzwa Musarara withdrew from the race citing gross irregularities  in the so-called primary elections.

Source - ByoNews

Comments


Must Read

Man poisons his three children, kills self

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Former Zinara chief executive convicted of violating tender procedures

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Murder over US$0,50 token

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

19 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

19 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

20 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

20 hrs ago | 3587 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

26 Mar 2023 at 20:34hrs | 1346 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

26 Mar 2023 at 20:33hrs | 1343 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 4137 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport now a gateway for smugglers

26 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 1248 Views

Chamisa's CCC launches a WhatsApp ChatBot

26 Mar 2023 at 13:27hrs | 2251 Views

Pachedu wants Angel's UK financial activities investigated in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act

26 Mar 2023 at 12:19hrs | 1688 Views

6 Zanu-PF supporters die in road accident, 17 seriously injured

26 Mar 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1965 Views

Chamisa's councillors blame Mnangagwa's govt, ZETDC for Bulawayo water woes

26 Mar 2023 at 11:28hrs | 474 Views

What's there to say about 'Gold Mafia' if Zimbabweans can't stand up for themselves?

26 Mar 2023 at 11:06hrs | 1096 Views

Zimbabweans fuming over smuggling of gold by criminal syndicate 'linked to Mnangagwa'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:40hrs | 1140 Views

'Chamisa's supporters tired of Bible verses'

26 Mar 2023 at 10:34hrs | 1997 Views

Uebert Angel reveals calls to Mnangagwa's wife, son were recorded during Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 10:25hrs | 3056 Views

Zanu-PF polls descend into chaos

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 1180 Views

Lowest voter registration in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2023 at 10:13hrs | 527 Views

Dembare summoned over pitch invasion, missile throwing

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 249 Views

BCC engages Zesa on power cuts

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 182 Views

Kuda Mahachi gets Europe invite

26 Mar 2023 at 10:12hrs | 797 Views

UK health care agencies banned from recruiting in Zimbabwe

26 Mar 2023 at 10:01hrs | 1035 Views

Massive turnout in Zanu-PF primaries

26 Mar 2023 at 10:00hrs | 401 Views

450 000 register to vote in final blitz

26 Mar 2023 at 09:59hrs | 180 Views

High-rise flats for rural areas

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 387 Views

Zimbabwe hands over mealie meal donation to Malawi

26 Mar 2023 at 09:58hrs | 127 Views

Chiefs and village heads to get US$550 each

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 634 Views

Zimbabwe in top 10 of most visited African countries

26 Mar 2023 at 09:57hrs | 200 Views

Man axes mother to death over witchcraft

26 Mar 2023 at 09:55hrs | 245 Views

Zimbabwean actor joins The Lion King cast's UK tour

26 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's presidential envoy abuses his position

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 1549 Views

Rushwaya: A dramatic life of scandal

25 Mar 2023 at 18:24hrs | 2500 Views

Mnangagwa exposed

25 Mar 2023 at 18:23hrs | 4274 Views

When the rich fight over the poor

25 Mar 2023 at 17:06hrs | 853 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa ally scoffs at Aljazeera sting

25 Mar 2023 at 17:02hrs | 2569 Views

Zimbabwe secures ODI series win against Netherlands

25 Mar 2023 at 17:01hrs | 253 Views

Highlanders edges Black Rhinos

25 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1041 Views

More Cholera cases reported in Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 162 Views

Biden claims immunity from SA courts in Zimbabwe sanctions case

25 Mar 2023 at 15:59hrs | 2595 Views

Mnangagwa's ambassador responds to Al Jazeera's expose

25 Mar 2023 at 15:48hrs | 1804 Views

United Kingdom has Red Flagged Zimbabwe

25 Mar 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1977 Views

Africa: Embattling a Continent

25 Mar 2023 at 12:59hrs | 210 Views

Zvobgo threatens to kick out Zanu-PF from offices if he loses primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 1779 Views

Traditional leaders milking Zanu-PF candidates

25 Mar 2023 at 11:39hrs | 553 Views

Mnangagwa's Midlands allies exempt from Zanu-PF primaries

25 Mar 2023 at 11:35hrs | 728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days