Arrested ZANU PF chief rigger released

by Simbarashe Sithole

A ZANU PF official who was arrested yesterday in Mazowe North constituency for allegedly rigging in favour of party youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe has been released without charge.

Justice Marufu spent last night in Mvurwi police cells after he was found in possession of 651 ballot papers meant to put Makumbe on the winning side.Sources close to Investigations said they released him after a directive from a higher office."We released him after we got a command from our superiors but investigations are still in progress," the police said.Meanwhile, one of the aspiring candidate in Mazowe North Dr Tafadzwa Musarara withdrew from the race citing gross irregularities in the so-called primary elections.