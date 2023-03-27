Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Willard Moyo who recently ditched the opposition outfit won in Zanu-PF's primary elections.

Moyo, who was Silobela Ward 29 councillor, ditched the CCC party, describing leader Nelson Chamisa as "a dictator, unpatriotic and a danger to Zimbabwe (who) must not be allowed anywhere near State power".

He was contesting against Pretty Ncube.

Moyo said he is now geared to show CCC and the western puppets that Zanu-PF is the people's choice. He claims Mnangangwa will trounce the opposition with more than 5 million votes.

Moyo claimed that the people asked him to stand in as their councillor and he could not turn them down.

Speaking ahead of the weekend primaries, Moyo said he did mind losing.

"The real enemy is CCC; we in Zanu-PF are one family; primary election must not divide but rather unite us," he said, adding, "Being a councillor is not a position it's a calling it's a community voluntary job."

Moyo claimed that local community approached him to contest the elections.

