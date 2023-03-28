Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Cabinet has approved the Zimbabwe National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy, an all-encompassing framework that seeks to harmonise and standardise the coordination of learning across line ministries so that the education system produces wealth creation and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The policy is part of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa's plan to transform the education system from the traditional Education 3.0 model to 5.0, which is grounded on production of goods and services.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, yesterday during a post-Cabinet briefing.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Zimbabwe National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy was presented by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Human Capital Development, Skills Audit and Employment Creation.

She said presently, the coordination of TVET was fragmented throughout 10 ministries.

"As the nation may recall, the Second Republic is on a trajectory to transform the education system from the traditional Education 3.0 model which prioritised teaching, research and community service to one that puts emphasis on teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation and is termed Heritage-Based Education 5.0," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"This model is grounded on production of goods and services, thereby creating entrepreneurs for the industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe.

"The policy seeks to align education and skills training in order to promote wealth creation and entrepreneurship opportunities.

"The thrust of the Second Republic is that all learning in tertiary institutions shall be for the purpose of advancing national development."

Minister Mutsvangwa said the TVET Policy was anchored on the following pillars; reconfiguring and strengthening programme infrastructure, strengthening human capital infrastructure, developing and maintaining physical and digital infrastructure, strengthening the legal infrastructure, and facilitating the deployment of innovative financing infrastructure.

It is envisaged that implementation of the policy will culminate in the realisation of the following benefits; a centrally coordinated and regulated TVET qualifications system, harmonised and standardised qualifications, in line with the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model, guaranteed horizontal portability and vertical articulation of qualifications across line ministries, improved quality of TVET across Ministries, in line with the country's Vision 2030.

Other benefits include economies of scale and scope in production of TVET graduates and enhanced industrial productivity and competitiveness of the graduates, in line with Vision  2030.

"The nation is further being informed that the Technical Vocational Education Training Policy will apply to all Government-owned or private institutions which offer technical and vocational education.

"The operations of these institutions are regulated by the Manpower Planning and Development Act.

"Government appreciates the role being played by the private sector towards provision of technical and vocational education through financial contributions to the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF).

"Government will come up with an inclusive and sustainable financing model on grants and loans to TVET institutions by Government itself, banks, pension funds and the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Government will introduce a Work-for-Fees Programme in all TVET institutions to alleviate the plight of students from vulnerable backgrounds, and establish hybrid companies that commercialise TVET innovation products and services.

Manuals for various trades will be developed, including in all the national languages, in order to enhance opportunities for training for students from diverse backgrounds.

Source - The Herald
