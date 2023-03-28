Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has said the deadline for paying November Ordinary and Advanced level examination fees remains April 14 contrary to other dates being speculated with the money being paid in both local and foreign currency.In a statement yesterday, Zimsec said contrary to reports that some centres have set closing dates of March 30, 2023, the Zimsec 2023 November examinations registration closing date is still April 14."Zimsec wishes to make the following clarifications to the nation and our stakeholders. The November 2023 Ordinary and Advanced level registration is currently open. All candidates who wish to sit for their examinations should register at their centre of choice," reads the statement."Examination registration fees are pegged in USD and parents can make payments in ZWL, USD or ZAR. Those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the interbank rate which shall be communicated by ZIMSEC on the 4th April 2023."ZIMSEC further said the interbank rate will only be applicable for 10 days.