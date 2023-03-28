Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has said the deadline for paying November Ordinary and Advanced level examination fees remains April 14 contrary to other dates being speculated with the money being paid in both local and foreign currency.

In a statement yesterday, Zimsec said contrary to reports that some centres have set closing dates of March 30, 2023, the Zimsec 2023 November examinations registration closing date is still April 14.

"Zimsec wishes to make the following clarifications to the nation and our stakeholders. The November 2023 Ordinary and Advanced level registration is currently open. All candidates who wish to sit for their examinations should register at their centre of choice," reads the statement.

"Examination registration fees are pegged in USD and parents can make payments in ZWL, USD or ZAR. Those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the interbank rate which shall be communicated by ZIMSEC on the 4th April 2023."

ZIMSEC further said the interbank rate will only be applicable for 10 days.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zimsec, #Exam, #Deadline

Comments


Must Read

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

4 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

5 hrs ago | 1360 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

5 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

5 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Fastjet plane aborts Bulawayo landing due to bad weather

5 hrs ago | 339 Views

Al Jazeera exposé signals doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

'Zesa only generating 951MW'

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ex-Morgan & Co boss nabbed for $53m fraud

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe MPs fret over accommodation

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC, Zifa, again

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe has only one cancer machine

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Revoke licences of gold smugglers, says foreign funded TIZ

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean politicians abusing religion

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Al Jazeera must be onto something big

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Bulawayo suburb plunges into darkness

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man in court for racial slur

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Rehabilitation facility for Bulawayo CBD

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates cry foul

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa mourns 6 Zanu-PF supporters

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Guard mauled to death by pit bulls

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mwazha church disowns bishop

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Work on Bulawayo-Nkayi Road begins

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Teacher arrested for raping learner several times

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mangaliso Ndlovu didn't contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections for the good of the party

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Students4ED petition Govt over city council's corruption

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chiefs to issue birth, death records

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister meets Lukashenko

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

28 Mar 2023 at 11:15hrs | 2212 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

28 Mar 2023 at 11:12hrs | 3526 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

28 Mar 2023 at 10:19hrs | 4260 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 3949 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1567 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

28 Mar 2023 at 08:28hrs | 1082 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

28 Mar 2023 at 08:02hrs | 4549 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

28 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 6361 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1517 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days