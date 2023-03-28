Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwazha church disowns bishop

by Staff reporter
The African Apostolic Church led by Mutumwa Ernest Paul Mwazha has dissociated itself from Charles Tekeshe (65) who featured in the courts in Mutare for allegedly breaking into a congregant's house where he stole US$10 800.

Tekeshe recently appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Ivy Musavengana.

Prosecutor Ms Sandra Mlambo said he was being charged with unlawful entry into premises.

In a statement yesterday the church press secretary, Reverend Wilson Rutsate said Tekeshe and some of his accomplices were suspended from the church on 17 August 2020 after their attempt to usurp power from Archbishop Ernest Paul Mwazha was stopped by the High Court.

"The board of trustees, an administrative arm of the church which was instituted by the archbishop to assist him in running the organisation in line with the church's constitution, went ahead to defrock and excommunicate these characters from masquerading as church members and officials such as reverends and Bishops, which ranks some of these persons used to carry.

"The church is dismayed by the fact that this person continues to be referred to as a bishop of the African Apostolic Church. The church would not be bothered if this individual and any of his friends were referred to by the name of their own outfit," he said.

Rev Rutsate said they were politely asking them not to bring the name of the African Apostolic Church into disrepute, the church which Mutumwa Ernest Paul Mwazha of Africa laboured to build for all these years.

According to court papers, Ms Mlambo said Tekeshe broke into Mr Hedsen Mabhutso's house through the window and stole US$10 800.

"On May 18, 2021 and in Dangamvura, Mutare, Mr Mabhutso locked his children in the house and left for his workplace in the company of his wife. He secured all his property, including the US$10 800 which was stashed under the bed in his bedroom.

"At around 10am, Tekeshe was seen arriving at Mr Mabhutso's house by the complainant's eight-year-old son. Tekeshe was holding a blue box in his hands. Tekeshe inquired whether the complainant and his wife were present through the window and was told they were away," said Ms Mlambo.

Ms Mlambo said Tekeshe ordered the child to open the kitchen window and Tekeshe went into the house through the window.

"While inside the house, Tekeshe proceeded to Mr Mabhutso's bedroom where he stole US$10 800 before going out through the same window," said Ms Mlambo.

After taking the money, the former bishop allegedly ordered the child to wipe off his feet and fingerprints using a cloth.

"On the same day around 7pm, Mr Mabhutso went back home and his son narrated what had happened during his absence. He went to his bedroom and discovered that his money had been stolen.

"The complainant proceeded to file a report at ZRP Dangamvura. Tekeshe was arrested and nothing was recovered," said Ms Mlambo.

Source - The Herald
