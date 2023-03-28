Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF losing candidates cry foul

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is looking into concerns raised by some candidates in some constituencies in the primary elections that were held over the weekend, the party's national political commissar Mike Bimha said.

He said a special ad-hoc tribunal met yesterday to consider the complaints, some of which might affect the results.

"We allowed people to lodge complaints, an ad-hoc special tribunal will be meeting today (yesterday) and outcomes of these complaints will affect results," said Bimha.

The Zanu-PF primary elections attracted an overwhelming response in terms of voter turnout, forcing the party to extend the voting period in some areas to give all party members an opportunity to exercise their democratic  rights.

Yesterday Zanu-PF released the second batch of the Zanu-PF primary elections results in which the party director for Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi emerged victorious in Buhera West, while Mashonaland East Youth chairman Isaac Tasikani sailed through in Mutoko South.

Caps United president Farai Jere will represent the party in Murewa West, while Phillip Guyo won in Buhera North.

The results are, however, still subject to confirmation by the Politburo.

Preliminary results announced by the party's National Political Commissar Mike Bimha yesterday indicated that some ministers and veteran legislators fell by the wayside as the ruling party entrenches democracy and rejuvenates itself ahead of this year's national harmonised elections.

More results are expected today.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

5 hrs ago | 1366 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

5 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

5 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

5 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Fastjet plane aborts Bulawayo landing due to bad weather

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Al Jazeera exposé signals doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

'Zesa only generating 951MW'

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ex-Morgan & Co boss nabbed for $53m fraud

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe MPs fret over accommodation

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC, Zifa, again

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe has only one cancer machine

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Revoke licences of gold smugglers, says foreign funded TIZ

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean politicians abusing religion

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Al Jazeera must be onto something big

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Bulawayo suburb plunges into darkness

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man in court for racial slur

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Rehabilitation facility for Bulawayo CBD

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa mourns 6 Zanu-PF supporters

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Guard mauled to death by pit bulls

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mwazha church disowns bishop

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Work on Bulawayo-Nkayi Road begins

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Teacher arrested for raping learner several times

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mangaliso Ndlovu didn't contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections for the good of the party

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Students4ED petition Govt over city council's corruption

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chiefs to issue birth, death records

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister meets Lukashenko

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

28 Mar 2023 at 11:15hrs | 2213 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

28 Mar 2023 at 11:12hrs | 3526 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

28 Mar 2023 at 10:19hrs | 4261 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 3950 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1567 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

28 Mar 2023 at 08:28hrs | 1082 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

28 Mar 2023 at 08:02hrs | 4549 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

28 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 6362 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1517 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days