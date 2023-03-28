Latest News Editor's Choice


Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
SATURDAY is April Fool's Day and it is the day that musician Madlela "Dlelas" Skhobokhobo who is known for his comic antics has chosen to launch his album titled Kwamu Kwamu.

He is not fooling anyone with the release of the album that has been well marketed just like his previous album.

In his career that spans seven years, Dlelas has undeniably matured like fine wine ready to be sipped.

Kelvin Tshisanyama will be the place to be on Saturday and joining Dlelas launch the album will be Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Mark Ngwazi, Godolude, Zhezhingtonz, Skhosana Buhlungu, Mcebisi and Amathonga Amahle.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the artiste said he is raring to go.

"Preparations are at a very advanced stage, almost 95 percent ready. Because of the help that we've received from our sponsors, everything is running smoothly. Almost all of the artistes performing on the day have been paid so we're almost ready for a show to remember in our lifetimes," he said.

On Friday, Dlelas said he will release visuals for the title song, Kwamu Kwamu with another video set to be released next Friday.

Considering how locals have been coming out in numbers to attend shows, this album launch will serve as a litmus test to prove if Madlela's brand and that of the artistes he has roped in are the powerhouse of the Matabeleland region's music scene.

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days