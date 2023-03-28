CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

News / National

by Staff reporter

CENTRAL Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director General Isaac Moyo has been accused of rigging Zanu-PF's Mwenezi West primary election in favour of his wife Priscilla.It is alleged that Moyo's subordinates identified as Madhura demanded, manipulated cell registers in ten areas and hid over a hundred of them to ensure Priscilla won.A T.D. Shumba is now demanding that the CIO be barred from taking an active role in the party's affairs as they had realised it had vested interests and was actively working to ensure Priscilla's triumph."At Barbaton and Nkomo centres no voting was done. People engaged in a terrible fight because of the issue of cell registers which were tempered with and people could not find their names," reads the letter directed to Zanu-PF's National Electorate Directorate (NED)."Mr Madhura came and forced all cell chairpersons to surrender their cell registers. When he was collecting these cell registers, he was using Mrs Moyo's car and presumably resources. As a public servant, we believe his duties were to enforce law and order and not to be involved in political campaigns."Because of this collection of cells registered most candidates could not vote because they could not find their names. In all centres where Mrs Moyo had no support voting started at 11 am and was closed at 4 pm despite people being present to cast their vote thus levelling an unfair playground of free and fair elections.""The presiding Officer at Shayamabvudzi Polling Centre turned away polling agents of other participants and would only allow agents for Mrs Moyo to enter the premises and assist their members and members in support of other candidates."An earlier letter sent to the NED on March 24 to remove CIO operatives from Zanu-PF processes in Mwenezi was not heeded. It followed a meeting in Masvingo where similar sentiments were echoed.Zanu-PF affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), largely believed to be backing anti-Emmerson Mnangagwa and pro-G40 candidates was also implicated in the fracas that ensued across Mwenezi West."On the 24th of March 2023, we wrote another letter requesting the removal of the CIO with special mention to FAZ and Madhura for their corrupt involvement in election. This was solely because of the fact that Mr. Madhura was campaigning for Mrs Moyo, wife to the Director General."Our plea to your good office is to have the election results nullified and order a new start of elections which should be run excluding FAZ and CIO Mr. Madhura. This would be the only way to build confidence in our members not overlooking the fact of ensuring that we need to ensure a resounding victory for the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe."Although results are yet to be announced, Priscilla is believed to have clinched the election, setting her up for a seat in Parliament.