Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been warned of a likely coup if he does not reign in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and Zanu-PF affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) fingered in the party's chaotic primaries.

FAZ and the CIO are alleged to have rigged Zanu-PF's internal elections in favour of anti-Mnangagwa candidates and G40 members over the weekend, across the country.

Responding to criticism over his analysis of the elections, outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) Temba Mliswa said Mnangagwa was currently as vulnerable as his late predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was removed through a coup engineered by his disgruntled subordinates in the CIO, military and government.

He swore Mnangagwa will have to deal with a repeat of Bhora Musango sabotage in the upcoming elections. In the 2008 elections, Bhora Musango was where party members did not vote for then Zanu-PF President Mugabe as a form of punishment.

Mliswa argued the role played by CIO Deputy Director General Walter Tapfumaneyi and FAZ in Zanu-PF's election had put Mnangagwa's presidency in a precarious situation.

"Bhora Musango is coming, Zanu-PF people are quick to get angry I know them they become emotional. This is a big mess and Mnangagwa must face this honestly.

"This was done by Tapfumaneyi, he was fired from the ministry where he worked with Christopher Mutsvangwa. They are not prepared to reveal what is happening with our gold, illicit financial flows but keep focus on Nelson Chamisa and Saviour Kasukuwere.

"Where does Kasukuwere come in in this G40 team which he has set. This is now evidence of factional fights at the top," said Mliswa.

"FAZ has come in to destroy Zanu-PF, the party cannot have anyone outside it running its elections. It no longer trusts its own security.

"Mnangagwa should know that when Mugabe was removed from power he was removed by this country's security agents.

"He must be very careful; people will create a situation, so people protest. This is exactly what is happening now."

Mliswa's sister, Mashonaland West Minister of State Mary Chikoka lost in her bid to earn a Hurungwe West berth at Zanu-PF's primaries.

She is one of the many bigwigs who include Joseph Chinotimba, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Fortune Chasi, Dexter Nduna that suffered surprise defeats.

To avert the "possible coup" Mliswa advised that Mnangagwa starts rewarding those who have stood by him rather than court advice from FAZ, which he claims is a fake NGO fronting CIO interests.

He added: "You must reward those who are loyal to you and stand by them. You cannot take them to the hyenas. These young boys coming in will not say anything."

Zanu-PF members are up in arms with each other over rigging claims. Some have written to the party demanding re-runs while others have reportedly stepped down.

Source - newzimbabwe

