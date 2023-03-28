News / National
Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action
5 hrs ago | Views
A tycoon implicated in the Gold Mafia allegations, Simon Rudland, has also demanded a retraction from Al Jazeera, and also threatened legal action.
The Qatar-based satellite channel is running a four-part documentary series exposing a gold mafia with alleged links to top government officials and reportedly using the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to launder the proceeds.
"I urge Al Jazeera to retract their statements and issue a public apology. Notwithstanding this, I will in, any event, be instituting legal action against the media house for severe reputational harm caused," Rudland said in a statement.
"I urge Al Jazeera to retract their statements and issue a public apology. Notwithstanding this, I will in, any event, be instituting legal action against the media house for severe reputational harm caused," Rudland said in a statement.
Source - online