Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

A tycoon implicated in the Gold Mafia allegations, Simon Rudland, has also demanded a retraction from Al Jazeera, and also threatened legal action.The Qatar-based satellite channel is running a four-part documentary series exposing a gold mafia with alleged links to top government officials and reportedly using the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to launder the proceeds."I urge Al Jazeera to retract their statements and issue a public apology. Notwithstanding this, I will in, any event, be instituting legal action against the media house for severe reputational harm caused," Rudland said in a statement.