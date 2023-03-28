Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday came short of blaming his own administration for neglecting the country's road infrastructure as he mourned and further accorded a state assisted funeral on six Zanu-PF supporters who perished in a road traffic accident in Buhera Saturday.The two truck head-on-collision also left 17 party supporters injured.The victims were returning to their homes after taking part in voting in party primary elections.Police said over 40 people were traveling in the truck, which collided with another truck which had one person in it."I learnt with deep shock and sorrow of the passing on of six Zanu-PF members in a fatal traffic accident along the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge Road last Saturday," Mnangagwa said."Seventeen other cadres were seriously injured in the same accident that struck at a time when our party was conducting primary elections towards the 2023 Harmonised General Elections."Mnangagwa admitted the country's roads were in a bad state but attributed blame on incessant rains experienced past few months."Most of our roads are presently in bad state following the heavy rains that we received this year," he said."As we work to restore and improve our road infrastructure, including the Murambinda-Birchenough Road which has remained outstanding for too long, I implore road users to exercise extreme care and caution in the meantime."Mnangagwa said he has directed his government to draw resources from the public purse to bury the accident victims."I have directed Government to render State assistance to the bereaved families, some of whom have lost more than one member."He added, "On behalf of the Nation, the Party Zanu-PF, Government, my family, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."In the same spirit, I wish speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries from the unfortunate incident."