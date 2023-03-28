Latest News Editor's Choice


Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago
A 32.year.old pirate taxi driver from Gokwe went into hiding after he picked up a client, and raped her before dumping the car at the scene.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko who confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday said police were now hunting down the suspect, Si rnbarashe Bhobho who is now gone into hiding.

"It is alleged that the suspect who is now on the run was using a Honda Fit Reg AEP3726 as a pirate taxi when he went to pick up the complainant at Bombe business centre," he said.

Insp Mahoko said along the way, the suspect claimed his car had run out of fuel when he pulled off the road.

"He then raped his passenger once before he fled from the scene leaving the car behind".


Source - The Herald
Most Popular In 7 Days