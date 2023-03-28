Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
EUROWINGS Discover airline, wholly owned by Lufthansa Group and serving long-haul leisure destinations today resumed services to Victoria Falls and will be operating all year round instead of the initial seasonal service.

The airline is expected to fly into Victoria Falls three times a week.

Posting on Twitter, Airport Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) said the move to abandon the seasonal flights opting for all year round is due to the high demand and the growing popularity of the destination among tourists.

"We are pleased to announce that Eurowings Discover resumed services to Victoria Falls today  and  will be operating all year round instead of the initial seasonal service.

"This decision has been made due to the high demand and the growing popularity of the destination among tourists," read the post.

The coming of more international airlines is testimony to the positive impact of Zimbabwe's Open Skies Policy, which enhances the country's attractiveness to potential investors.

When the Second Republic came into being in 2017, just three airlines were utilising the country's airspace.

Now over 20 airlines are flying into the country.

On Tuesday, Zambia Airways reintroduced the Harare-Lusaka flights.

The renewed interest in Zimbabwe as a destination is a show of confidence in the local tourism industry, and aviation market in general, by foreign airlines and the international community.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2238 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

8 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

9 hrs ago | 992 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

9 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

9 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

10 hrs ago | 2012 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

10 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

10 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

10 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Fastjet plane aborts Bulawayo landing due to bad weather

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Al Jazeera exposé signals doom for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 657 Views

'Zesa only generating 951MW'

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Ex-Morgan & Co boss nabbed for $53m fraud

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe MPs fret over accommodation

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC, Zifa, again

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe has only one cancer machine

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Revoke licences of gold smugglers, says foreign funded TIZ

10 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwean politicians abusing religion

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Al Jazeera must be onto something big

10 hrs ago | 753 Views

Bulawayo suburb plunges into darkness

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

Man in court for racial slur

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Rehabilitation facility for Bulawayo CBD

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

10 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates cry foul

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa mourns 6 Zanu-PF supporters

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Guard mauled to death by pit bulls

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mwazha church disowns bishop

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

Work on Bulawayo-Nkayi Road begins

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Teacher arrested for raping learner several times

10 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mangaliso Ndlovu didn't contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections for the good of the party

10 hrs ago | 258 Views

Students4ED petition Govt over city council's corruption

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chiefs to issue birth, death records

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

10 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister meets Lukashenko

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

28 Mar 2023 at 11:15hrs | 2253 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

28 Mar 2023 at 11:12hrs | 3641 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

28 Mar 2023 at 10:19hrs | 4418 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 4114 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1723 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

28 Mar 2023 at 08:28hrs | 1125 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

28 Mar 2023 at 08:02hrs | 4626 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

28 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 6776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days