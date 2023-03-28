Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 17-year-old schoolboy died Monday after being stabbed with a piece of glass by another 17-year-old following an ill-fated school bullying incident in Harare's Churu Farm.Police confirmed the incident."Police in Harare are investigating a murder case which occurred on 27/03/23 at Churu Farm, Glenview, Harare in which a student (17) died after being stabbed on the neck with a piece of glass by another student (17)."The suspect was allegedly defending himself from the victim and his friend who had been bullying him for breaking a stapler at school," police said via their official social media handle.The shock incident follows an almost similar one last month in which a 16-year-old schoolboy from Founders High School in Bulawayo was knifed to death after confronting two other pupils from a neighbouring school for bullying his friend.Wayne Ndlovu, a Form 4 student, was stabbed on the neck and was pronounced dead on arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.Police arrested two schoolboys from Hamilton High School for murder.