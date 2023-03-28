Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 17-year-old schoolboy died Monday after being stabbed with a piece of glass by another 17-year-old following an ill-fated school bullying incident in Harare's Churu Farm.

Police confirmed the incident.

"Police in Harare are investigating a murder case which occurred on 27/03/23 at Churu Farm, Glenview, Harare in which a  student (17) died after being stabbed on the neck with a piece of glass by another student (17).

"The suspect was allegedly defending himself from the victim and his friend who had been bullying him for breaking a stapler at school," police said via their official social media handle.

The shock incident follows an almost similar one last month in which a 16-year-old schoolboy from Founders High School in Bulawayo was knifed to death after confronting two other pupils from a neighbouring school for bullying his friend.

Wayne Ndlovu, a Form 4 student, was stabbed on the neck and was pronounced dead on arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Police arrested two schoolboys from Hamilton High School for murder.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Teen, #Stabbed, #Harare

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

31 mins ago | 24 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 722 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

12 hrs ago | 1041 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2664 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

12 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

13 hrs ago | 1099 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

13 hrs ago | 673 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

13 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

14 hrs ago | 2218 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

14 hrs ago | 730 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

14 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

14 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Fastjet plane aborts Bulawayo landing due to bad weather

14 hrs ago | 469 Views

Al Jazeera exposé signals doom for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

'Zesa only generating 951MW'

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Ex-Morgan & Co boss nabbed for $53m fraud

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe MPs fret over accommodation

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC, Zifa, again

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe has only one cancer machine

14 hrs ago | 225 Views

Revoke licences of gold smugglers, says foreign funded TIZ

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwean politicians abusing religion

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Al Jazeera must be onto something big

14 hrs ago | 859 Views

Bulawayo suburb plunges into darkness

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man in court for racial slur

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

Rehabilitation facility for Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

14 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates cry foul

14 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa mourns 6 Zanu-PF supporters

14 hrs ago | 133 Views

Guard mauled to death by pit bulls

14 hrs ago | 405 Views

Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mwazha church disowns bishop

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Work on Bulawayo-Nkayi Road begins

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Teacher arrested for raping learner several times

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mangaliso Ndlovu didn't contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections for the good of the party

14 hrs ago | 304 Views

Students4ED petition Govt over city council's corruption

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiefs to issue birth, death records

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

14 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister meets Lukashenko

14 hrs ago | 78 Views

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

28 Mar 2023 at 11:15hrs | 2266 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

28 Mar 2023 at 11:12hrs | 3697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days