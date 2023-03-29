Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe media urged to promote peace during elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has crafted an elections conflict prevention strategy that will guide it and its stakeholders in coming up with ways to prevent violence during the forthcoming harmonised elections.

This was revealed by the NPRC general manager, Mr Joseph Mashingaidze during a meeting with journalists from various media houses on how the commission and the media can work together to prevent conflict ahead of the polls.

The country is expected to go to the polls in the next four months.

"Provisions in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Act reinforce the need for the media to work together with other stakeholders to ensure that we discourage violence, inciteful and hateful language when they are reporting around the elections season.

"It is for this reason that the NPRC has come up with an elections conflict prevention strategy that generates ideas about how, together, the NPRC, the media and other stakeholders are going to approach the 2023 harmonised elections from a conflict prevention point of view," he said.

Mr Mashingaidze said strategy has themes that include promote peace solidarity messages among stakeholders and women and youth, mapping elections hotspot areas and work towards prevention of conflicts in those areas, meetings with political parties and players to ensure that the message of peace cascades to their supporters.

He added that the strategy also focuses on capacity building to ensure that there is intra and inter party conflict resolution mechanisms when disputes arise, promotion of community peace monitors and ambassadors and increase the visibility of the NPRC and its work in the communities through intensifying media campaigns and also holding peace rallies.

NPRC spokesperson Advocate Obert Gutu said the media have been urged to promote peace and unity in their reporting in the run up and during the harmonised elections.

"We are already in the elections season and the media as the fourth estate have a critical role to play in promoting peace, unity and harmony during the elections," Advocate Gutu said.

He added that peace was a pre-requisite for the country's development for the benefit of current and future generations.

Veteran journalist, Cris Chinaka echoed similar sentiments adding it was the duty of every Zimbabwean to ensure peace prevailed during the elections.

"The work of promoting peace and unity is a collective job for all of us," he said, adding that the media would strive to report in a, "sensitive and not sensational manner."

Source - The Herald
More on: #Media, #Peace, #Promote

Comments


Must Read

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

47 mins ago | 55 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe data, among world's costliest'

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZimAlloys ready to switch on its biggest furnace

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to probe RBZ

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man offers US$20 for son's upkeep

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe yet to comply with regional electoral guidelines

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Caledonia ramps up gold production

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Liquid Technologies hikes tariff

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Spike in elderly rape cases worry Zimbabwe police

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsholotsho gets town board status

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mini census as Zimbabwe prepares for South Africa returnees

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zulu lithium production might start this week

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

South Africa extends validity of non-ZEP permits

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Gweru City Council to honour Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa honoured as Minister of God

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

5 councillors in court over stands corruption

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Beitbridge Border readies for Easter traffic

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

13 hrs ago | 619 Views

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

16 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

16 hrs ago | 1002 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

16 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

24 hrs ago | 1222 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 3244 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

29 Mar 2023 at 09:05hrs | 755 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

29 Mar 2023 at 08:09hrs | 1182 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

29 Mar 2023 at 07:59hrs | 721 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

29 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2204 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

29 Mar 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2404 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1910 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 778 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1932 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days