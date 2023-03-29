Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will hold an Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare today to take stock of the just ended primary elections held last weekend.Confirming the development last night, party spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said:"The Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr OM Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Thursday March 30, 2023, at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters commencing at 1400 hours. All members are expected to be seated by 13:45 hours sharp.According to preliminary results announced by the party's National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, some of the party heavyweights fell by the wayside and new faces will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.Some of the heavyweights who fell by the wayside are Joseph Chinotimba, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mike Madiro, David Musabayana, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, Sekai Nzenza, Retired Brigadier General Calisto Gwanetsa and Elias Musakwa.Youthful candidates who sailed through are vibrant Zanu-PF Director for Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Nyasha Zenda, and the energetic Young Women for ED leader, Tatenda Mavetera, who battled it out against Dr John Mangwiro in Chikomba West constituency.Veteran journalist Supa Mandiwanzira won in Nyanga South, together with Chido Sanyatwe in Nyanga North. Richard Moyo in Umguza and Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi sailed through uncontested in Bulawayo South.Energy Mutodi, who transferred to his rural home from Goromonzi, managed to clinch Bikita South constituency.In Beitbridge West, Thusani Ndou won the primaries after beating the incumbent MP Ruth Maboyi and Alfred Moyo.In Bulilima constituency, Dingumuzi Phuthi sailed through uncontested.ResultsMASHONALAND CENTRALShamva South: Mapiki JosephManicalandMutare North: Admire MahachiMakoni North: Muwombi JosephChipinge East: Lincoln DhliwayoMusikavanhu Mutema: Angelin GataNyanga South: Supa MandiwanziraMASVINGO PROVINCEMwenezi East: Chikomo SheilaGutu South: Pupurai TogarepiMasvingo South: Mupomberi TanatswaBikita West: Nhatiso MakushaBikita East: Zevezai KotiBikita South: Mutodi EnergyMwenezi West: Priscilla MoyoGutu West: John Paradza …uncontestedGutu Central: Winston Chitando…uncontestedFull story on www.herald.co.zwZaka Central: Davis MarapiraZaka North: Ophias MurambiwaZaka South: Chiduwa ClemenceChivi Central: Maoneke ExavierChiredzi Central: Francis MoyoMwenezi North: Makope MasterGutu East: George VengereChivi South: Maburutse FelixChivi North: Mukungunugwa GodfreyChiredzi North: Roy BillaChiredzi West: Darlington ChiwaChiredzi East: Siyaki HamaChiredzi South: Jewel SitholeMASHONALAND WESTSanyati: Polite KambamuraZvimba West: Dinha NessyMhondoro Mubaira: Chiwanza ChamunorwaMhondoro Ngezi: Mukuhlani TawengwaHurungwe East: Kangausaru ChenjeraiHARARE PROVINCESt Marys: Nobert JinjikaDzivarasekwa: Lovemore ChamatowaKuwadzana West: Tauya MaukaKuwadzana East: Tellme MajavhuraSoutherton: Moreen NyembaWarren Park: Tafadzwa ChidawaHatclife: Tongesai MadamboChuru: Charles Matsikwa