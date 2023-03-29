Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Several soldiers were injured when a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) truck was on Tuesday involved in a road traffic accident in the Mushandike military training area near Masvingo.

In a statement, ZNA director Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said investigations on the accident were still ongoing and details on the injured would be availed in due course.

"The truck driver was negotiating a sharp curve on a steep slope and lost control resulting in the truck rolling down the slope. Preliminary investigations are going on," he said.

Colonel Makotore said it was raining in the area and the road track was slippery and this could have caused the mishap.


Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

47 mins ago | 55 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe data, among world's costliest'

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZimAlloys ready to switch on its biggest furnace

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to probe RBZ

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man offers US$20 for son's upkeep

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe yet to comply with regional electoral guidelines

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Caledonia ramps up gold production

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Liquid Technologies hikes tariff

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Spike in elderly rape cases worry Zimbabwe police

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsholotsho gets town board status

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mini census as Zimbabwe prepares for South Africa returnees

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zulu lithium production might start this week

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

South Africa extends validity of non-ZEP permits

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Gweru City Council to honour Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa honoured as Minister of God

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

5 councillors in court over stands corruption

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Beitbridge Border readies for Easter traffic

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe media urged to promote peace during elections

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

13 hrs ago | 619 Views

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

16 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

16 hrs ago | 1002 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

16 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

24 hrs ago | 1222 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 3244 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

29 Mar 2023 at 09:05hrs | 755 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

29 Mar 2023 at 08:09hrs | 1182 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

29 Mar 2023 at 07:59hrs | 721 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

29 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2204 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

29 Mar 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2404 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1910 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 778 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1932 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days