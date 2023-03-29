Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Several soldiers were injured when a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) truck was on Tuesday involved in a road traffic accident in the Mushandike military training area near Masvingo.In a statement, ZNA director Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said investigations on the accident were still ongoing and details on the injured would be availed in due course."The truck driver was negotiating a sharp curve on a steep slope and lost control resulting in the truck rolling down the slope. Preliminary investigations are going on," he said.Colonel Makotore said it was raining in the area and the road track was slippery and this could have caused the mishap.