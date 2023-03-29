Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zulu lithium production might start this week

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MULTI-COMMODITY mining and natural resource development company, Premier African Minerals, on Tuesday completed the plant assembly, construction and final instrumentation connections at the mine plant in Fort Rixon in readiness for lithium production anytime this week.

Key plant tests such as plant to point mill feed have been run, crusher settling in pre-production runs are underway and the wet section (floatation part of the plant) has water on and is pressurised.

The mining firm said the first live production runs to produce spodumene is expected this week  provided final approvals from authorities are received on time.

In an update yesterday, chief executive officer Mr George Roach said they expect to produce spodumene, a lepidolite mica rich concentrate and a tantalum rich concentrate late this week provided that final formal outstanding approvals from certain Zimbabwean authorities are received.

"It should also be noted that an error on the part of the plant designers led to a late change in reagent dosing and reagent requirements," he said.

"This and a combination of late delivery of certain components of the floatation system of the plant, a severe wet season in Zimbabwe and the continued issues of slow import clearance of essential plant at Beitbridge, have all combined to cause Premier's self-imposed internal commissioning target of 14 February 2023 to be missed."

Last year, Premier African Minerals secured US$35 million pre-funding to enable the construction and commissioning of a large-scale pilot plant at the project.

Upon the signing of the agreement, US$3 450 000 has been availed to secure the pilot plant, Premier African Minerals said in a latest update.

Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology company, a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, production, and sale of anti-static ultra-clean products provided the funding.

Mr Roach said Premier African Minerals was adequately funded to that projected date and remains in funds at this time.

"It may be necessary to either increase the prepayment amount under current Marketing and Pre-Payment Agreement or accept a short-term loan facility secured against spodumene to be produced to meet operating costs at Zulu in the coming weeks.

Should that arise, it will be announced at that time."
He noted that the mining firm has received a number of requests from other mining companies already well established in Zimbabwe to discuss intentions in regard to the future of Zulu for either future offtake and/or direct equity investment into Zulu.

Speaking during a StockBox chat, a media platform for listed companies to connect with investors last week, Mr Roach said he would be surprised if their project was not generating interest from potential investors.

Prospective investors are focusing on energy supply relating to setting up of solar plants and lining the massive plant on the national electricity grid, he noted.

"At the same time, Premier is in discussions intended to see a quick increase in production and a broadening of the product base as the focus of production at the Zulu plant has only been the production of spodumene.

" This is likely to take the form of fully funded extensions and modifications to the existing plant. In that regard, I remind shareholders that the existing plant will only process approximately 60 percent of the ore feed through to the floatation circuits and the first upgrades will be targeted at increasing floatation capacity to increase concentrate production," said Mr Roach yesterday.

The Zulu project is generally regarded as potentially the largest undeveloped lithium bearing pegmatite in Zimbabwe, covering a surface of about 3,5 square kilometres, which are prospectively for lithium and tantalum mineralisation.

It produces a rare high value spodumene, a rock that has very high mineralisation of lithium. Spodumene is a battery grade product, which is key for the future of electric cars.

Due to the emerging electric motor vehicle industry, there is increased international demand for the lithium mineral known as "white oil", which is used for manufacturing batteries.
Zimbabwe has the largest lithium reserves in Africa and the fifth-largest worldwide.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

48 mins ago | 60 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe data, among world's costliest'

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZimAlloys ready to switch on its biggest furnace

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to probe RBZ

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Man offers US$20 for son's upkeep

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe yet to comply with regional electoral guidelines

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Caledonia ramps up gold production

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Liquid Technologies hikes tariff

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Spike in elderly rape cases worry Zimbabwe police

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsholotsho gets town board status

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mini census as Zimbabwe prepares for South Africa returnees

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

South Africa extends validity of non-ZEP permits

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Gweru City Council to honour Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa honoured as Minister of God

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

5 councillors in court over stands corruption

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Beitbridge Border readies for Easter traffic

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe media urged to promote peace during elections

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

13 hrs ago | 619 Views

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

16 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

16 hrs ago | 1002 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

16 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

24 hrs ago | 1222 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 3244 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

29 Mar 2023 at 09:05hrs | 755 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

29 Mar 2023 at 08:09hrs | 1182 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

29 Mar 2023 at 07:59hrs | 721 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

29 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2204 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

29 Mar 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2404 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1910 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 778 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1933 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2658 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days