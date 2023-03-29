ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former ZANU PF MP for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has criticised the ruling party structures saying they had failed to work during the just-ended primary elections.The elections were chaotic with some cell registers reportedly missing and vote rigging dominating the process.Zivhu said a majority of ZANU PF supporters found that they do not exist in their party structures."Structures failed dismally to work, during elections the majority found out they don't exist in those Structures, they are included on the train list kuti kungonzi chitima chedu chakazara ASI vachirambidzwa kuvhota, better without Structures than confusion," he said.Confusion reigned supreme in Mazowe North where 27 cell registers were said to be missing and one person was found in possession of 651 ballot papers forcing one aspiring candidate Tafadzwa Musarara to withdraw from the race citing gross irregularities in the voting process.