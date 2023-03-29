Drug syndicate cops convicted

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Chiweshe-based cops who connived with a drug dealer in destroying evidence of cannabis sold to a schoolboy were convicted yesterday by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware.The trio Robert Magunhu, David Tawanda Hama from Chombira police station and drug dealer Loveness Tsoora were remanded in custody to April 26 for sentencing.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on January 31 a form four pupil at Nyachuru (name withheld) bought a twist of dagga from Tsoorai and went to school.He was caught smoking by the school head who accompanied the boy to the police station and filed a police report.Hama and Muza went to Tsoora's house and conducted a search and discovered a 5-litre container full of dagga twists.On their way to the police station, they tempered with the dagga and only two twists were said to have been found in Tsoorai's possession hence they fined her at station level.The fine triggered a public outcry and an investigation led to the arrest of the trio.