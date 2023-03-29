Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has announced that it has arrested Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Mugove Chokuda for
Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23.

Online reports coming in indicate that the arrest is related to the procurement of laptops for Members of Parliament at grossly inflated prices.

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days