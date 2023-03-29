BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

More details to follow. @HeraldZimbabwe @ZBCNewsonline @ParliamentZim — Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (@ZACConline) March 30, 2023

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has announced that it has arrested Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Mugove Chokuda forCriminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23.Online reports coming in indicate that the arrest is related to the procurement of laptops for Members of Parliament at grossly inflated prices.