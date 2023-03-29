Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Matabeleland South, Maphisa district are hunting for murder suspects who allegedly killed Ocean Sibindi yesterday.According to Police Sibindi was found lying unconscious with three deep cuts on the head at Gohole Business Centre."Police in Maphisa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred on 29/03/23 at Gohole Business Centre in which the victim Ocean Sibindi died whilst admitted at Maphisa District Hospital after being attacked by unknown assailants," the police said via Twitter."The victim was found lying unconscious with three deep cuts on the head before being referred to the hospital."