Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Matabeleland South, Maphisa district are hunting for murder suspects who allegedly killed Ocean Sibindi yesterday.

According to Police Sibindi was found lying unconscious with three deep cuts on the head at Gohole Business Centre.

"Police in Maphisa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred on 29/03/23 at Gohole Business Centre in which the victim Ocean Sibindi died whilst admitted at Maphisa District Hospital after being attacked by unknown assailants," the police said via Twitter.

"The victim was found lying unconscious with three deep cuts on the head before being referred to the hospital."

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

6 hrs ago | 591 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

6 hrs ago | 1201 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

10 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

10 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

10 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

10 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

11 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

11 hrs ago | 324 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

11 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Zimbabwe data, among world's costliest'

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

ZimAlloys ready to switch on its biggest furnace

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to probe RBZ

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Man offers US$20 for son's upkeep

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe yet to comply with regional electoral guidelines

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Caledonia ramps up gold production

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Liquid Technologies hikes tariff

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Spike in elderly rape cases worry Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Tsholotsho gets town board status

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mini census as Zimbabwe prepares for South Africa returnees

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zulu lithium production might start this week

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

South Africa extends validity of non-ZEP permits

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Gweru City Council to honour Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

11 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa honoured as Minister of God

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

5 councillors in court over stands corruption

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Beitbridge Border readies for Easter traffic

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe media urged to promote peace during elections

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

20 hrs ago | 592 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

24 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

24 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

29 Mar 2023 at 16:55hrs | 1084 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

29 Mar 2023 at 16:53hrs | 1400 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

29 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 825 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

29 Mar 2023 at 16:52hrs | 730 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

29 Mar 2023 at 09:34hrs | 1293 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

29 Mar 2023 at 09:32hrs | 3533 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

29 Mar 2023 at 09:05hrs | 767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days