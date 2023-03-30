'No holiday lessons'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ministry of primary and secondary education has announced that there will be no extra lessons over the school holidays.In a statement ministry of primary and secondary education, Mrs permanent secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela the ministry came to the decision, as lessons were not interrupted during the term."This decision is informed by the fact that lessons have not been interrupted this term hence the need to give pupils time to rest," said Mrs Thabela.More to follow....