Loose tongue lands man in trouble

News / National

by Staff reporter

A LOOSE-TONGUED Bulawayo man appeared in court facing charges of insulting his 20-year-old niece saying she had loose private parts.For the offence of degrading his niece following a dispute over food, Ally Sibanda (65) from Njube suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Musaiona Shortgame facing criminal insult charges.He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine of US$200 or (four months in jail).Sibanda passionately begged for forgiveness from both the court and his niece Chamila Mabeza.He said that he was taking care of his niece and her baby adding that when he committed the offence, he was angry that Mabeza had left her sick baby unattended while going out to have fun.The court heard that on 26 March, Sibanda came home drunk and started demanding food from his niece.Mabeza, the court heard, delayed serving her uncle with food and that didn't go down well with him and he started insulting her.He insulted her while calling her with different names saying she was a prostitute and was also useless in life.He went on to say his niece had loose private parts and there was nothing special about her.Mabeza, who failed to come to terms with the barrage of insults, went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of her uncle.