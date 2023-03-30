Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A WOMAN from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo is living in palpable fear after her neighbour who is in the habit of accusing her of practicing witchcraft sensationally claimed that she unleashed black  cats to cast a spell on his daughter.

As if that was not enough Msizikazi Moyo said her neighbour Mosva Manjokota was also accusing her of trying to kidnap his other minor child.

Moyo said the witchcraft accusations being levelled against her by Manjokota had tarnished her reputation in the suburb.

Moyo said on the first encounter her neighbour confronted her last week on Tuesday at around 8am and shouted at her branding her a witch while also accusing her of sending black cats to bewitch his daughter.

Manjokota claimed that his daughter screamed in the middle of the night and complained that she was seeing Moyo in her dreams unleashing black cats at her.

Moyo who is now being labelled a witch in her suburb said on the second occasion her neighbour once again confronted her while accusing her of stalking his other daughter with an intention of kidnapping her.

The troubled Moyo engaged elders in the community to talk to her troublesome neighbour but their efforts were fruitless.

She then applied for a peace order against him at the Western Commonage Court.

In her affidavit which read in part she said: "I'm applying for a peace order against my neighbour who is accusing me of bewitching his daughters.

"He claimed that his daughter saw me in her dreams while bewitching her and he also said on the same night his other daughter failed to sleep claiming she was seeing two cats that I had sent to torment her.

On another occasion he confronted me at my house and claimed that I was stalking his minor child with the intention of kidnapping her during the night."

In response Manjokoto said: "I once saw her following my children and after that they started to experience strange dreams and they fell sick. When I saw her stalking my children that is when I asked her to refrain from doing that."

The presiding magistrate Sikhethile Moyo granted Moyo a peace order. Manjokoto was ordered not to insult Moyo or visit her at her place.

He was also ordered not to make false accusations against his neighbour.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Black, #Cats, #Witch

Comments


Must Read

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

14 mins ago | 60 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

1 hr ago | 845 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

3 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

San chief is installed

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

'No holiday lessons'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

20 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

20 hrs ago | 2794 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

22 hrs ago | 2858 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

23 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

23 hrs ago | 808 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

23 hrs ago | 808 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

24 hrs ago | 932 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

24 hrs ago | 1798 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

30 Mar 2023 at 08:29hrs | 441 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 980 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1066 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1672 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1615 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

30 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1454 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

30 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1101 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 402 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days