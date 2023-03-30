Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

News / National

by Staff reporter

DESPERATE times call for desperate measures!A police officer stationed at Tshabalala Police Station who was allegedly caught red-handed taking a US$5 bribe from a motorist at a roadblock quickly swallowed it and urinated on himself when his bosses tried to arrest him.A source told B-Metro that the incident happened when Constable Martin Marambire was deployed at a roadblock along Plumtree Road for operation code named: "No to illegal meat".While he was at the roadblock he allegedly stopped a car and searched it."He searched it and could not find anything which can attract arrest. He was then spotted receiving US$5 by one of his bosses who swiftly moved closer to him to take the money but he quickly swallowed it.When they throttled him so that he could spit it, he then wet himself," said the source.Desperate to find the exhibit, his bosses searched him but they could not find anything. They then threatened to detain him before they quickly decided to arrest him.He is set to appear for a disciplinary hearing before an internal ZRP court at Nkulumane District Headquarters where he will be represented by his lawyer Tinashe Dzipe.