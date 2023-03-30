Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MAGISTRATES have been challenged to uphold ethical conduct in their execution of duty to ensure a corruption-free and quality justice delivery system.

More than 200 magistrates from across the country and other stakeholders are attending the inaugural Magistrates' National Conference being hosted by the Judicial Service Commission through the Judicial Training School in Victoria Falls.

The conference started yesterday and will end tomorrow.

Speaking at the official opening, Chief Justice Luke Malaba who is the JSC chairperson said work is underway to produce a document that will set sentencing guidelines for magistrates to follow when handling criminal cases.

"We are here to share ideas on measures we can implement in our public offices where we serve as agents of the people. We must bring these ideas together and our being here is being creative to build a successful institution that is interested in serving the interests of the country and beyond," said CJ Malaba.

He implored magistrates to be exemplary, professional, have empathy and be respectable without compromising their profession or abusing their office.

Chief Justice Malaba said human rights on their own demand a behaviour that is consistent with being a human being.

"All these issues being raised here must be discussed at the national council by all stakeholders and we are therefore looking forward to the outcome of this conference.

We are going to submit to the Commission a document that has been prepared on sentencing guidelines and once the Commission approves, it will then be submitted to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

These guidelines will form the basis of sentencing," said CJ Malaba.

He said a magistrate must be knowledgeable and accountable.

Constitutional Court Judge Justice Rita Makarau concurred and urged magistrates not to abuse their offices in the execution of duty and interaction with members of the public.

She said judicial independence is not absolute as members of the bench should remain guided by the law.

Justice Ministry Permanent Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said a lot of strategies were being put in place by Government to make sure magistrates and prosecutors remain ethical in the public eye.

Mrs Mabhiza said the ministry looks forward to a world class justice system by 2030.

She said the theme of the conference: "Building a competent judiciary that inspires public confidence through improved quality of service" resonates well with the vision to attain world class Justice by the year 2030.

"As a sector, we all feed into the National Development Strategy (NDS1) which is our national blueprint guiding our service delivery aiming to become an upper middle class society by the year 2030.

"Under NDS1 our key focus areas as the governance sector are justice delivery, public service delivery, national peace and reconciliation and it is therefore imperative to note that the roles of the judiciary and the executive arm of Government, to which my ministry belong are very complementary as we all focus on justice delivery," she said.

Mrs Mabhiza urged the legal fraternity to work in unison as she commended the various sectors for developments that have taken place.

She said Government is committed to improving conditions of service and welfare of its officers.

The need to comprehensively fight and remove corruption in the justice system featured prominently in the presentations by various speakers, with acting Prosecutor-General Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa saying the National Prosecution Authority will not tolerate any form of corruption among court officials.

He said corruption is a stumbling block to the attainment of Vision 2030 and there is a need for collective effort in nipping the vice in the bud.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the commission will continue being pro-active by educating society to shun corruption.

The conference is a platform for magistrates to introspect and reflect on their role as the bench, share ideas and experiences as well as take stock of the operations of the court system.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

8 mins ago | 17 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

11 mins ago | 41 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

15 mins ago | 63 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

1 hr ago | 851 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

3 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

San chief is installed

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

'No holiday lessons'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

20 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

20 hrs ago | 2795 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

22 hrs ago | 2859 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

23 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

23 hrs ago | 808 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

23 hrs ago | 809 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

24 hrs ago | 932 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

24 hrs ago | 1798 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

30 Mar 2023 at 08:29hrs | 441 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 980 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1066 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1672 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1615 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

30 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1454 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

30 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1101 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 402 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days