2 farmers arrested over mbanje

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Macheke, Mashonaland East province, have arrested two neighbouring farmers who allegedly cultivated more than 100 marijuana plants in their maize fields.Kudakwashe Jarasi (37) and Suprise Chitate (age not given) of Plot 13 and 12, Mt Pleasant Farm, are currently assisting police with investigations.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest of the two and applauded the community for taking part in the arrest of the farmers."Police arrested two men in Macheke and discovered a number of dagga (mbanje) plants in maize fields with an average height of two metres. We applaud the community for notifying police which led to the arrest of the suspects," Chazovachiyi said.On March 28, at around 9am, police went to the area after receiving a tip off that the two farmers were cultivating mbanje.The law enforcers recovered six plants in a maize field at Chitate's plot.After further searches, police found more plants in their gardens before discovering already harvested plants of dagga in a scotchcart.Police proceeded to Plot 13, owned by Jarasi, where they allegedly recovered 82 plants in the maize field and more plants in his garden.The plants were uprooted and the two were arrested.