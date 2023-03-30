Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has received US$1,78 billion in foreign currency receipts in the first three months of this year, 31% up from the same time last year, central bank governor John Mangudya has said.

During the same period last year, the nation received US$1,36 billion.

"The foreign currency is there and we expect much more this year. Last year, we received US$11,6 billion. This year we are expecting much more," Mangudya said while making a presentation yesterday at a business breakfast meeting organised by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe.

He added: "We were pleasantly surprised that in the first three months of this year, our foreign currency has since gone up by 31% from last year's position of US$1,36 billion. We are now at US$1,78 billion."

The US$1,78 billion was against payments of US$1,69 billion, he said.

"This is good. Therefore, the fundamentals are right. Now we have lithium. This is before lithium. We are going to start exporting it this month. So, these are the receipts of foreign currency into the country, not even the movement.

"If we talk about the diaspora remittances, we speak about the money coming through in the form of banking channels. These are official statistics. So, we have got a very strong economy and strong directors who are afraid of making money," he said.

Mangudya said high foreign currency receipts had resulted in a sustained current account surplus since 2019.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe chief said credit in the economy remained robust to support the envisaged growth of 3,8% in 2023. He said the bank standardised the statutory reserves on forex and local deposits.

Mangudya said there was a need to be cautious with loans in forex to avoid mismatches of yesteryear, adding that small margins on United States dollar sales, posed a high risk of non-performing loans in view of the relatively high interest rates on forex loans.

"The proportion of US$ deposits to total deposits increased in tandem with increased foreign currency receipts relative to an increase in domestic money creation. The US$ deposits currency mix has been established at around 70% and the bank endeavours to maintain it as the optimal level under the dual currency system," he said.

"Right now, the liquidity position of all banks is about $150 billion. That's the capacity that the banks have in this country to purchase foreign currency. Don't confuse it with deposits."

Mangudya stated that banks are highly liquid and have US$2 billion in foreign currency deposits to satisfy all deposit demands.

Source - newsday zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

11 mins ago | 41 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

15 mins ago | 66 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

1 hr ago | 853 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

3 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

San chief is installed

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'No holiday lessons'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

20 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

20 hrs ago | 2795 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

22 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

23 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

23 hrs ago | 808 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

23 hrs ago | 809 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

24 hrs ago | 932 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

24 hrs ago | 1798 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

30 Mar 2023 at 08:29hrs | 441 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 980 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1066 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1672 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1615 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

30 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1454 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

30 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1101 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 402 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

30 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days