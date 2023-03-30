White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ambassador Plenipotentiary Uebert Angel fired, says Eddie Cross! pic.twitter.com/SqrhNcL3zv — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 30, 2023

Economist and ex-opposition legislator Eddie Cross has claimed that Mnangagwa's Ambassador at large linked to gold smuggling in Zimbabwe has been stripped of his diplomatic passport and title.Cross made the revelations during an interview with Al Jazeera after the channel broadcast the second part of its 'Gold Mafia' documentary series Thursday. He said said Uebert Angel had been stripped of the title and could face prosecution.He added that a white gold dealer featured in the documentary had also fled the country.