Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

by Nkululeko Nkomo
2 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Bulawayo Province has been rocked by rampant tribalism ahead of next week's candidate selection process.

A source who spoke to this reporter said the Welshmen Ncube led faction had vowed to block all Shona speakers from contesting in the forthcoming elections in Bulawayo Province.

The source said that the Ncube faction led by Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) chairperson, Ambrose Sibindi, was mobilising people to refuse the fielding of Shona speaking candidates in Bulawayo.

"Sibindi together with the likes of Mpumelelo Moyo and Pumulani Sibanda are mobilising people to reject Shona candidates in Bulawayo. They are saying that no Shona people should be allowed to represent CCC in the forthcoming elections. They are doing all this with the blessing of their godfather, Ncube," said the source.

The source added that Sibindi had been complaining that CCC leader; Nelson Chamisa was contemplating imposing Shona candidates in Bulawayo and was secretly urging people to resist Chamisa's machinations.

According to the source, the Ncube faction fronted by Sibindi,  was pushing a narrative that CCC should be led by a Ndebele arguing that previous Shona leaders such as the late Morgan Tsvangirai had failed to steer the opposition to victory.

The same source said that in the event that a Shona candidate was allowed to represent CCC in any of Bulawayo constituencies, Sibindi and other faction, members were plotting to mobilise members not to vote for that candidate.

Meanwhile, it was not the first time for Sibindi to be embroiled in tribal battles in Bulawayo as he was at one time accused of leading the purge against former

Bulawayo deputy mayor, Tinashe Kambarami on the grounds that he was not a Ndebele. Sibindi used his powers as BPRA chairperson to urge Bulawayo residents to protest against Kambarami who was eventually removed as the deputy mayor.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

4 hrs ago | 2144 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

6 hrs ago | 3392 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

6 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

6 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

San chief is installed

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

'No holiday lessons'

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

23 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

23 hrs ago | 2894 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

23 hrs ago | 1407 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

30 Mar 2023 at 12:15hrs | 2932 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

30 Mar 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1258 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

30 Mar 2023 at 11:42hrs | 831 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

30 Mar 2023 at 11:36hrs | 813 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

30 Mar 2023 at 11:05hrs | 949 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

30 Mar 2023 at 11:03hrs | 1842 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

30 Mar 2023 at 08:29hrs | 447 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1005 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1090 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1705 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

30 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 1681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days