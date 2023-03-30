Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed rumours that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Presidential Envoy and Ambassador At Large Uebert Angel.

The rumours were spread by Mnangagwa's biographer Eddie Cross.


Said Charamaba:

Following claims circulating in the social media that Zimbabwe's Ambassador-at-Large, Ambassador Hubert Angel has been stripped of his ambassadorial status, kindly be advised that His Excellency the President, Dr ED who is the sole appointing authority of all Ambassadors representing the State of Zimbabwe, HAS NOT TAKEN SUCH A STEP. The Ambassador - at -Large remains in that status and executing all his duties as outlined at the time of his appointment. Please be so advised.




Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

4 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

4 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

4 hrs ago | 1189 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

5 hrs ago | 467 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

6 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

7 hrs ago | 2798 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

8 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

8 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

8 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

8 hrs ago | 563 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

8 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

San chief is installed

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

'No holiday lessons'

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

30 Mar 2023 at 15:03hrs | 1053 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

30 Mar 2023 at 14:31hrs | 2939 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

30 Mar 2023 at 14:21hrs | 1410 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

30 Mar 2023 at 12:15hrs | 2968 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

30 Mar 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1277 Views

Christians who support oppressors, looters and killers will answer to our Lord Jesus!

30 Mar 2023 at 11:42hrs | 840 Views

Spectre of Zanu PF thugs rigging party primaries underlines folly of participating in 2023 without even verified voters' roll

30 Mar 2023 at 11:36hrs | 814 Views

Drug syndicate cops convicted

30 Mar 2023 at 11:05hrs | 957 Views

ZANU PF structures failed dismally - Zivhu

30 Mar 2023 at 11:03hrs | 1858 Views

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

30 Mar 2023 at 08:29hrs | 451 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1011 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

30 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days