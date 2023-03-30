Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

CLARIFYING ON THE STATUS OF AMBASSADOR-AT-LARGE HUBERT ANGEL: Following claims circulating in the social media that Zimbabwe's Ambassador-at-Large, Ambassador Hubert Angel has been stripped of his ambassadorial status, kindly be advised that His Excellency the President, Dr ED — Tinoedza Zvimwe (@Tinoedzazvimwe1) March 31, 2023

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed rumours that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Presidential Envoy and Ambassador At Large Uebert Angel.The rumours were spread by Mnangagwa's biographer Eddie Cross.Said Charamaba:Following claims circulating in the social media that Zimbabwe's Ambassador-at-Large, Ambassador Hubert Angel has been stripped of his ambassadorial status, kindly be advised that His Excellency the President, Dr ED who is the sole appointing authority of all Ambassadors representing the State of Zimbabwe, HAS NOT TAKEN SUCH A STEP. The Ambassador - at -Large remains in that status and executing all his duties as outlined at the time of his appointment. Please be so advised.