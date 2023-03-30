Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) yesterday slashed its policy rate further to 140%. The policy rate had been pegged at 150% at the beginning of the year, from 200% before.

Analysts said the move, will bring immediate relief to industries, who had been forced to stop crucial investments due to high borrowing costs.

Still, at 140%, the rate remained too high, according to Tapiwa Sibanda, head of research as Trade Winds, who suggested that 80% could be give firms headroom.

In February of this year, the bank policy rate was lowered from 200% to 150% annually to better reflect the inflation forecast.

For the productive sectors, including individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the lending rate on the medium-term bank accommodation facility was lowered from 100% per annum to 75% yesterday.

"We are reducing the bank policy rate further this week, starting with April 01, 2023," RBZ governor John Mangudya told a meeting of directors yesterday, before following up with a monetary policy committee statement.
RBZ governor John Mangudya

"We met as a monetary policy committee (MPC) on Tuesday and we agreed unanimously that the fundamentals of this economy are right and that we reduce the bank policy rate from 150% to 140%.

"We want to reduce the 75% lending rate on the medium-term bank accommodation Facility for the productive sectors from 75 to 70%. Our medium-term projection is that the economy is in the right direction%," Mangudya told delegates attending the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ) meeting.

He stated that by making this cut, the RBZ was reacting to economic dynamics.

The MPC maintained statutory reserves requirements at 10% for demand and call deposits and 5% for time and savings deposits for both domestic and foreign currency deposits.

It maintained the minimum deposit rates on savings and time deposits at 30% and 50% per annum, respectively. Further, it liberalised the foreign exchange market to enhance the operation of the willing-buyer willing-seller market by increasing and standardising the trading margins for authorised dealers from the current 5% to 10%, consistent with the margin applicable to bureaux de change and retailers.

Additionally, Mangudya disclosed that the financial sector in Zimbabwe had more US dollar stocks than local currency.

"We now have 70% of our deposits being a foreign currency, 30% being Zim dollars. Our position is that we need to borrow more in local currency and less in US dollars so that the banks can be able to maintain their liquidity positions in US dollars so that when the depositors want their money from banks, the money will be given to them because what will make banks collapse is liquidity. So, if all banks use that liquidity (USD) as loans to yourselves, it means that they will have taken depositors' funds and given you," Mangudya said.

The MPC noted with satisfaction that month-on-month inflation declined from 0,7% in January 2023 to -1,6% in February 2023 and 0,1% in March 2023.

Annual inflation also declined from 101,5% in January 2023 to 92,3% in February 2023 and further to 87,6% in March 2023 and is expected to continue on the disinflation path owing to the tight monetary policy stance and anticipated bumper harvest which is seen holding food prices in check.

The RBZ chief revealed that the country had received US$1,78 billion in foreign currency receipts in the first three months of this year, up 31% from the same time last year.

"The foreign currency is there and we expect much more this year. Last year, we received US$11,6 billion. This year we are expecting much more," Mangudya said.

"We were pleasantly surprised that in the first three months of this year, our foreign currency has since gone up by 31% from last year's position of US$1,36 billion. We are now at US$1,78 billion.

"This is good. Therefore, the fundamentals are right and now we have lithium. This is before lithium. On lithium we are going to start exporting it this month."

Mangudya said high foreign currency receipts have resulted in a sustained current account surplus since 2019.

The RBZ indicated that the local currency also continued to be widely used in the economy as shown by higher  Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions from October 2022 to February 2023, compared to US dollar transactions during the same period.

The central bank chief said credit in the economy remained robust to support the envisaged growth of 3,8% in 2023.

Source - The Independent
More on: #RBZ, #Rate, #Policy

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

33 mins ago | 49 Views

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

34 mins ago | 54 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

35 mins ago | 53 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

4 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

7 hrs ago | 487 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

7 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

7 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

7 hrs ago | 1582 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

8 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

8 hrs ago | 802 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

9 hrs ago | 3264 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

10 hrs ago | 4679 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

11 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

11 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

11 hrs ago | 602 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

11 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

11 hrs ago | 62 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

San chief is installed

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

11 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

'No holiday lessons'

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

30 Mar 2023 at 15:03hrs | 1069 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

30 Mar 2023 at 14:31hrs | 2952 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

30 Mar 2023 at 14:21hrs | 1414 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

30 Mar 2023 at 12:15hrs | 2977 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

30 Mar 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1302 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days