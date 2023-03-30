Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
THE number of workers in the Bulawayo industrial area have massively declined from 40 112 that were employed in 1989 to 8 000 employed now, a 2022 survey by the local authority has revealed.

It said Bulawayo experienced massive closure and relocation of companies during the 2007-2008 hyperinflation period and had not yet recovered from the crisis.

The survey titled A Review of Local Plan No 8 (industrial Areas) City of Bulawayo was carried out by council's town planning department.

It follows a 2022 population and employment survey by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats), which stated that Bulawayo's population of 665 940 has a labour force of 46,1%, while the unemployment rate is 24,3%.

"According to the Local Development Plan number 8 of 1989, approximately 40 112 people were employed in the planning area while at the time of the survey in 2022, approximately 8 000 people were employed in the study area."

The department noted that there has been a significant drop in the number of people employed in the industry in the 21st century as compared to the 1980s.

Council said the job carnage mostly affected companies invoved in the manufacture of consumer goods and hand tools.

"Light industry is an important part of the national economy for the production of consumer goods such as food, paper, household appliances, clothing, housing, transportation, entertainment. Areas reserved for this zone include Kelvin North 1 and 2, Luveve, Cowdray Park, Daviston Township, Hyde Park and Thorngrove," the report read.

Council also said there was a high degree of informality in Bulawayo's industrial areas, characterised by the ghost industry, informal traders trading in food, clothing, airtime, restaurants and canteens.

"Reasons for the upsurge in informal trade is an indicator of unavailability of jobs in the formal sector. The majority of the industrial buildings in the study area are in a satisfactory condition. There is a need for renovations and roof paintings to avoid decay and eyesore in the study area.

"While only a few are in a deplorable state due to their closure as shown in the chart, most of the industrial premises save for a few, lack aesthetic appeal and are largely characterised by lack of green infrastructure."

The survey also noted that industrial activities and processes contribute greatly to air, water, noise and land pollution in Bulawayo.

The report said land pollution was rife in Kelvin West as evidenced by too many scrap yards.

"There is high noise and air pollution seen with activities such as Davis Granite (Pvt) Ltd.  Water is now dominated by garbage such as plastics, water bottles and pampers that are seen in the study area of Kelvin West. Most of the land in the industrial areas is privately owned approximately (95%). There are also vast tracts of land belonging to the National Railways of Zimbabwe reserved as operational land. The remaining portions of land belong to the municipality and government."

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

34 mins ago | 54 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

34 mins ago | 32 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

35 mins ago | 53 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

4 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

7 hrs ago | 487 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

7 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

7 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

7 hrs ago | 1582 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

8 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

8 hrs ago | 802 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

9 hrs ago | 3264 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

10 hrs ago | 4679 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

11 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

11 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

11 hrs ago | 602 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

11 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Kwekwe councillors fight suspension

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates urged to uphold ethical conduct

11 hrs ago | 62 Views

Residents, council clash over 400 unserviced stands

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

San chief is installed

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent party officials

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwean judges join Namibian judiciary

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe courts to deal with political violence

11 hrs ago | 39 Views

Beitbridge dual carriageway complete

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bishop told to 'shut up, stop lying' during service

11 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Cop swallows US$5 bribe money

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Black cats in neighbours witchcraft row

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

Loose tongue lands man in trouble

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

Who are Zimbabwe's Gold Mafia?

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

'No holiday lessons'

11 hrs ago | 197 Views

Maphisa man found dead with three deep cuts

30 Mar 2023 at 15:03hrs | 1069 Views

Zimbabweans on Twitter attack Temba Mliswa

30 Mar 2023 at 14:31hrs | 2952 Views

ZANU PF makes way for the young blood in politics

30 Mar 2023 at 14:21hrs | 1414 Views

BREAKING: Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda arrested over laptop scandal

30 Mar 2023 at 12:15hrs | 2977 Views

Zimbabwe dying slowly

30 Mar 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1302 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days