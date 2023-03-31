News / National
LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released
The inaugural Afri50 Trailblazer Awards will take place on May 1, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa, coinciding with Workers Day. The event will recognize 50 African trailblazers who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, leading the way in science and technology, finance, sports, and entrepreneurship.
The nominees for the Afri50 Trailblazer Awards were selected by Dashboard Africa Research Institute and a select group of freelance journalists to ensure the highest level of integrity. The nominees are from various African countries, including Djibouti, The Gambia, Togo, and Mauritania, among others.
The Afri50 Trailblazer Awards have invited several dignitaries to attend the event, including heads of state, former heads of state, vice presidents, diplomats, and other notable personalities. The presence of these dignitaries underscores the importance of the Afri50 Trailblazer Awards in recognizing the achievements of African trailblazers and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.
Their presence is a testament to the significance of the event in promoting African excellence and development.
Find the list of the nominees below:
1. Sadio Mane – Senegal Football, Community Development
2. Rasha Kelej – Egypt , Women Empowerment
3. Ambassador Dr. Edd Branson - Zimbabwe, Citizen Diplomacy And Investment
4. Mamadou Kwidjim Toure – Mali African Empowerment
5. Victorie Tomegah Dogbe – Togo , Prime Minister
6. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy) – Nigeria, Music
7. Catherine Mahugu – Kenya, Entrepreneur
8. Caroline Abel – Seychelles ,Finance
9. Mamokgethi Phakeng – South Africa , Education
10. Talib Bensouda – The Gambia, Community Development
11. Sangu Delle – Ghana , Investments, Clean Water
12. Makda Dejene – Ethiopia , Activist
13. Dr Monde Muyangwa – Zambia, Administrator
14. Dr. Ashatu Kijaji – Tanzania , Academic And Politician
15. Rebecca Enonchong – Cameroon, Tech Entrepreneur
16. Othman Laraki – Morocco - Genomics
17. Emma Theofelus – Namibia , Minister, Youth Activist
18. Wanuri Kahiu – Kenya, Film
19. Titi Akinsami – Nigeria , Digital Policy
20. Fifi Peters – South Africa, Financial Journalist
21. Abdallah Bin Bayyah – Mauritania , Islamic Scholar
22. Saulos Chilima - Malawi, Entrepreneur & Vice President
23. Lydie Hakizimana -rwanda, Education
24. Fatoumata Ba – Senegal , Tech Entrepreneur
25. Jito Kayumba – Zambia , Investment Advisory
26. Sibu Mabhena – South Africa , Media
27. Priscilla Tatenda Matsambire - Zimbabwe , Clothing, Finance
28. Miriam Chabi Talata – Benin , Vice President
29. Zainab Bangura - Sierra Leone, Diplomat
30. Kemo Bojang – The Gambia , Youth Activist
31. Lydia Nsekera – Burundi , Sports
32. Rokia Traoré – Mali Activist
33. Regina Sikalesele Vaka – Botswana, Finance
34. Delphine Djiraibe – Chad , Lawyer
35. Zineb El Rhazoui - Morocco Journalist
36. Halima Aden – Somalia Activist
37. Anita Annet Among – Ugandan Speaker Of Parliament
38. Thando Hopa – South Africa, Model, Lawyer
39. Waris Dirie – Somalia, Author, Activist
40. Tiguidanke Camara – Guinea, Mining
41. Souad Abderrahim- Tunisia, Mayor Of Tunis
42. Jeanine Mabunda Lioko – DRC, Politician
43. Oluwasen Ayodeji Osowobi – Nigeria , Stand To End Rape
44. Maaza Mengiste – Ethiopia, Author
45. Stella Nyanzi - Uganda Human Rights Activist
46. Amina Ali Nkeki – Nigeria , Women’s Rights
47. Dileita Mohamed Dileita – Djibouti, Politics
48. Noella Elloh – Cote D’ivoire, Environmental Photographer
49. Khaled Shady - Egypt , Software Developer
50. Jacky Ido - Burkina Faso , Actor
Source - Byo24News