LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

by Mandla Ndlovu

The inaugural Afri50 Trailblazer Awards will take place on May 1, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa, coinciding with Workers Day. The event will recognize 50 African trailblazers who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, leading the way in science and technology, finance, sports, and entrepreneurship.The nominees for the Afri50 Trailblazer Awards were selected by Dashboard Africa Research Institute and a select group of freelance journalists to ensure the highest level of integrity. The nominees are from various African countries, including Djibouti, The Gambia, Togo, and Mauritania, among others.The Afri50 Trailblazer Awards have invited several dignitaries to attend the event, including heads of state, former heads of state, vice presidents, diplomats, and other notable personalities. The presence of these dignitaries underscores the importance of the Afri50 Trailblazer Awards in recognizing the achievements of African trailblazers and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.Their presence is a testament to the significance of the event in promoting African excellence and development.Find the list of the nominees below:1. Sadio Mane – Senegal Football, Community Development2. Rasha Kelej – Egypt , Women Empowerment3. Ambassador Dr. Edd Branson - Zimbabwe, Citizen Diplomacy And Investment4. Mamadou Kwidjim Toure – Mali African Empowerment5. Victorie Tomegah Dogbe – Togo , Prime Minister6. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy) – Nigeria, Music7. Catherine Mahugu – Kenya, Entrepreneur8. Caroline Abel – Seychelles ,Finance9. Mamokgethi Phakeng – South Africa , Education10. Talib Bensouda – The Gambia, Community Development11. Sangu Delle – Ghana , Investments, Clean Water12. Makda Dejene – Ethiopia , Activist13. Dr Monde Muyangwa – Zambia, Administrator14. Dr. Ashatu Kijaji – Tanzania , Academic And Politician15. Rebecca Enonchong – Cameroon, Tech Entrepreneur16. Othman Laraki – Morocco - Genomics17. Emma Theofelus – Namibia , Minister, Youth Activist18. Wanuri Kahiu – Kenya, Film19. Titi Akinsami – Nigeria , Digital Policy20. Fifi Peters – South Africa, Financial Journalist21. Abdallah Bin Bayyah – Mauritania , Islamic Scholar22. Saulos Chilima - Malawi, Entrepreneur & Vice President23. Lydie Hakizimana -rwanda, Education24. Fatoumata Ba – Senegal , Tech Entrepreneur25. Jito Kayumba – Zambia , Investment Advisory26. Sibu Mabhena – South Africa , Media27. Priscilla Tatenda Matsambire - Zimbabwe , Clothing, Finance28. Miriam Chabi Talata – Benin , Vice President29. Zainab Bangura - Sierra Leone, Diplomat30. Kemo Bojang – The Gambia , Youth Activist31. Lydia Nsekera – Burundi , Sports32. Rokia Traoré – Mali Activist33. Regina Sikalesele Vaka – Botswana, Finance34. Delphine Djiraibe – Chad , Lawyer35. Zineb El Rhazoui - Morocco Journalist36. Halima Aden – Somalia Activist37. Anita Annet Among – Ugandan Speaker Of Parliament38. Thando Hopa – South Africa, Model, Lawyer39. Waris Dirie – Somalia, Author, Activist40. Tiguidanke Camara – Guinea, Mining41. Souad Abderrahim- Tunisia, Mayor Of Tunis42. Jeanine Mabunda Lioko – DRC, Politician43. Oluwasen Ayodeji Osowobi – Nigeria , Stand To End Rape44. Maaza Mengiste – Ethiopia, Author45. Stella Nyanzi - Uganda Human Rights Activist46. Amina Ali Nkeki – Nigeria , Women’s Rights47. Dileita Mohamed Dileita – Djibouti, Politics48. Noella Elloh – Cote D’ivoire, Environmental Photographer49. Khaled Shady - Egypt , Software Developer50. Jacky Ido - Burkina Faso , Actor