Zimbabweans feared dead in South Africa road crash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
EIGHT people some of them believed to be Zimbabweans were killed when a Toyota Quantum they were travelling inn was involved in a road accident near Musina town on 1 April, 2023.

The incident occurred before the Baobab Tollgate along the N1 highway at around 5 am.

Limpopo's Traffic and Community Safety spokesperson, Ms Tidimalo Chuene said the Toyota Quantum collided head on with a delivery van when its driver made an overtaking error.

The accident scene; pictures SA traffic and community safety department

"Indications are that the accident happened when a minibus taxi overtook unsafely on a barrier line and collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle," she said.

"Five men and three women died as a result of the accident while eight other people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention."

She said the road is still temporarily closed for emergency services to attend to the scene.

Ms Chuene advised motorists to use alternative routes or exercise patience if unable to change the route.

Source - The Chronicle

