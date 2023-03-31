Latest News Editor's Choice


Simba Chikore refuses to be divorced by Bona Mugabe?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The stage is set for a divorce battle royal between the late former president Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona Nyepudzai Ouma and son-in-law Simbarashe Mutsahuni (Chikore) after Simba entered an appearance to defend following Bona's recent summons; meaning it's a contested divorce.

To get divorced in Zimbabwe, one needs to get a court order for a  divorce.
A divorce order is given by the High Court. One spouse (plaintiff) should apply for divorce (against defendant) and the process must be followed to finality.

Divorce can be contested or uncontested.

