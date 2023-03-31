Simba Chikore refuses to be divorced by Bona Mugabe?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The stage is set for a divorce battle royal between the late former president Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona Nyepudzai Ouma and son-in-law Simbarashe Mutsahuni (Chikore) after Simba entered an appearance to defend following Bona's recent summons; meaning it's a contested divorce.Simba's notice of entry of appearance to defend.To get divorced in Zimbabwe, one needs to get a court order for a divorce.A divorce order is given by the High Court. One spouse (plaintiff) should apply for divorce (against defendant) and the process must be followed to finality.Divorce can be contested or uncontested.