Mutare ZANU-PF Candidates mobilizes giants to disrupt CCC Meeting

by Fanuel Chinowaita

There was curls at Mutare Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Offices after Zanu-PF giants allegedly sponsored by Mutare Central aspiring Candidate Esau Mupfumi and Dangamvura Constituency aspiring Candidate Clide Jani heavily attacked CCC members with machetes and knob kerries yesterdayEsau Mupfumi and Clide Jani were spotted parking near the offices when the hullabaloo took place.People who beat up CCC members dropped from one of Esau Mupfumi's bus.In addition another candidate for ward 13 Kenneth Chimbuya and Occasion from ward 14 were together with those giants beating up CCC members.In the middle of curls three members namely Spiwe Mhukayatadza of ward 14, Linda Makunike of Dangamvura ward 15 and Trymore Mutambakweru of ward 22 Mutasa South were heavily beaten and sustained serious injuries.CCC members were holding a meeting at their party office to strategize on their internal candidate selection process.A week ago, Zanu pf members also beat and kidnapped CCC Youth in Sakubva while they were mobilizing citizens to register to voteMeanwhile the case has been reported to Mutare Central but we are still waiting for more information from the police as those who went to report were notavailable during the time of pubication.