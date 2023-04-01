Full list of Zimbabweans on UK sanctions list

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

INDIVIDUALS1. Name 6: MATANGA 1: GODWIN 2: n/a 3: n/a 4: n/a 5: n/a.DOB: 05/02/1962. POB: Chipinge, Zimbabwe Nationality: Zimbabwe Passport Number: ZL042663 Address: Harare, Zimbabwe.Position: Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):ZIM0006 (UK Statement of Reasons):There are reasonable grounds to suspect that Godwin Matanga bears responsibility for serious human rights violations committed by the police and military during the crackdown on post-election protests in August 2018, which resulted in six civilian deaths, by virtue of his position as Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Force based in Harare at the relevant time.Those actions undermined the rule of law in Zimbabwe. (Gender):Male Listed on: 01/02/2021 UK Sanctions List Date Designated:01/02/2021 Last Updated: 01/02/2021 Group ID: 14054.2. Name 6: MOYO 1: ISAAC 2: n/a 3: n/a 4: n/a 5: n/a.Nationality: Zimbabwe Position: Director General, Central Inte ligence Organisation (CIO) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):ZIM0007 (UK Statement of Reasons):There are reasonable grounds to suspect that Isaac Moyo, as Director General of the Central Inte ligence Organisation (CIO), has been responsible for acts that constitute serious human rights violations in the context of the heavy crackdown on protests in January 2019 by state security forces. There are also reasonable grounds to suspect that in directing ECONET to suspend a l internet services in January 2019, which order the High Court subsequently ruled as ilegal, Isaac Moyo has also been involved in other actions that undermined the rule of law in Zimbabwe. (Gender):Male Listed on: 01/02/2021 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 01/02/2021 Last Updated: 01/02/2021 Group ID: 14055.3. Name 6: NCUBE 1: OWEN 2: n/a 3: n/a 4: n/a 5: n/a.DOB: 17/04/1968. Nationality: Zimbabwe Position: Former Minister of State for National Security Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):ZIM0004 (UK Statement of Reasons):There are reasonable grounds to suspect that Owen Ncube bears responsibility for serious human rights violations, including systematic torture, committed by the security forces in the context of the heavy crackdown on protests in January 2019 by virtue of his position as Minister of State for National Security at the relevant time. There are also reasonable grounds to suspect that in directing ECONET to suspend a l internet services in January 2019, which order the High Court subsequently ruled as ilegal, Owen Ncube has also been involved in other actions that undermined the rule of law in Zimbabwe. (Gender):Male Listed on: 01/02/2021 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 01/02/2021 Last Updated: 18/03/2022 Group ID: 14052.4. Name 6: SANYATWE 1: ANSELEM 2: NHAMO 3: n/a 4: n/a 5: n/a.Title: Major General DOB: 21/01/1956. Nationality: Zimbabwe Passport Number: 290060361Y34 Address: Tanzania.Position: (1) Zimbabwe Ambassador to Tanzania (2) Formerly Brigadier General, Commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Reaction Force (3) Formerly army General Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):ZIM0005 (UK Statement of Reasons):There are reasonable grounds to suspect that Sanyatwe is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations by military personnel in the National Reaction Force involved in the crackdown on an opposition protest carried out on 1 August 2018 leading to the deaths of six people by virtue of his role as Tactical Commander of that force at the relevant time. As such, he has undermined the rule of law in Zimbabwe. (Gender):Male Listed on: 01/02/2021 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 01/02/2021 Last Updated: 18/03/2022 Group ID: 14053.ENTITIES1. Organisation Name: ZIMBABWE DEFENCE INDUSTRIESAddress: PO Box 6597, 10th Floor, Trustee House, 55 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe.Other Information: (UK SanctionsList Ref):ZIM0003 Business Sector: Defence (UK Statement of Reasons):Associated with the Government of Zimbabwe. (Type of entity):State-owned company Listed on: 24/07/2008 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: 18/03/2022 Group ID: 10734.