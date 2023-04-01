Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zanu-PF still deliberating on primaries outcome'

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF is still verifying and assessing primary election results in all provinces and will give a detailed report once the process has been completed.

Zanu-PF Political Commissar Mike Bimha confirmed yesterday to Sunday News that they were still seized with the internal election outcomes and "will give feedback soon".

He said overally the process went well but they were deliberating on the few reports that they received to see how best they could resolve them, so that at the end of the day democracy and the people of Zimbabwe win.

"The Politburo is still seized with the deliberations on the primary elections. We are still going through the work at hand and it is too early at this stage for me to say if we are going to redo elections in areas where there are reports of political skirmishes. We are still deliberating on the issues raised and speculated and after we are done, I can give a comprehensive report on our findings," said Bimha.

Last week Zanu-PF announced that it was looking into the concerns raised by some candidates in various constituencies who took part in the recent primary elections. Bimha said they had set up a special ad-hoc tribunal which met to discuss the complaints raised by some disgruntled candidates which he said were likely to affect the results of the elections. He also reiterated that preliminary results that were announced were not final as they were yet to be confirmed by the Politburo.

"We allowed people to lodge complaints and an ad-hoc special tribunal will be meeting and outcomes of these complaints will affect results," he said.

The primary election results came in with several surprises as some veteran parliamentarians fell by the wayside ushering in a new and youthful leadership, a move that is set to change the face of politics in Zimbabwe.

Masvingo and Midlands provinces delayed holding their elections due to logistical challenges but managed to hold them a day after all other provinces had gone to the polls. Elections were held in a peaceful manner in most areas and voting was extended in many polling stations to allow everyone a chance at their democratic right to vote as there was a slow start to the elections in most provinces.

